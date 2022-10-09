Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Lakers vs. Warriors live for the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason, in addition to the latest information from the Chase Center. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Lakers vs Warriors online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason?
This is the start time of the Lakers vs Warriors game in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on NBATV
Spain: 5:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on NBA League Pass
LeBron James, a must see player!
Año 20 para la máxima figura de Los Ángeles Lakers, quien buscará meter al equipo angelino a los Playoffs nuevamente. La estrella de los Lakers terminó la temporada regular en un gran momento liderando al equipo en ofensiva con un promedio de 30.3 puntos, 8.2 asistencias y 6.2 rebotes por partido. Si bien LeBron tuvo una gran temporada y estuvo entre los candidatos al MVP, esté no pudo reflejar su gran año para el equipo angelino. El estado físico del equipo fue uno de los grandes problemas y esto llevó a que la directiva rejuveneciera el plantel alrededor de su mejor jugador. La conexión de Lebron con Russell Westbrook y la salud de Anthony Davis serán fundamentales para las aspiraciones de este equipo. The King es uno de los candidatos al MVP de la temporada regular, la dudas se centran más en lo que los Lakers puedan hacer.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in 11th place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' campaign was littered with injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the failure of the team, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will enter this preseason badly in need of showing their improvement heading into the regular season and we'll get our first look at the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Steph Curry, a must see player!
The point guard from Golden State is the top figure for the Warriors, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished last season as the Finals MVP and became the leading 3-point shooter in NBA history. Now, Curry will enter a new season with the Warriors with less pressure on the 3-point record and with the goal of leading the team to another playoff run. Curry will look to take advantage of the revamped Warriors roster and add his game to that of Jordan Poole, Donte DiVicenzo and James Wiseman to get Golden State back to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of 3-pointers to generate a game that is very fun to watch.
How does Warriors get here?
The Warriors start a new season after finishing the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's goal is still to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation they have. The team has begun making moves and freshening up the team's second unit by adding players like Donte DiVicenzo and JaMychal Green, as well as renewing defensive players like Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Quinndary Weatherspoon. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished third in the Western Conference with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the best results he has achieved and they are expected to fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek an NBA Finals.
Where's the game?
The Chase Center located in the city of San Francisco will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The match will take place at the Chase Center at 8:30 p.m.