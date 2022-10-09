Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates NBA preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch here Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live score
Speak, Rozier!
“We played faster,” added Clifford. “That's what we have to do. It's as simple as this: we have to run on the ground. If LaMelo or Terry [Rozier] has the ball and there are options ahead, we'll be able to kick the ball multiple times. Within our list, this is how we are built. We have to get into the habit of executing all possessions.”
Likely Charlotte Hornets
SG - Terry Rozier
SF - Kyle Oubre Jr.
PF - PJ Washington
C - Mason Plumlee
How does the Charlotte Hornets arrive?
Speak, Beal!
“I live in the present, so I have a phone like everyone else. So I see people telling me to go to other franchises. Of course I thought about what it would be like to play with [Jayson] Tatum in Brooklyn or Denver or Los Angeles. I’m not going to sit here and try to lie to anyone as I know that would be great scenarios,” he commented.
“Changes certainly don't happen overnight. It takes some time for these trades and, on top of that, you have to offer a lot of assets for them to be closed. There are two sides to weighing, so when you study other scenarios. This is part of the game, in short. But I definitely thought about those possibilities,” she concluded.
Likely Charlotte Hornets
SG - Will Barton
SF - Kyle Kuzma
PF - Rui Rachimura
C - Kristaps Porzings.