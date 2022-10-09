Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates NBA preseason
Photo: Charlotte Hornets 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:28 PM23 minutes ago

Watch here Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live score

Don't miss a detail of the Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:23 PM28 minutes ago

Speak, Rozier!

“I think the first quarter, [which is] the best inside-out rhythm [we've had] on the ground,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said later. “We had many good, sustained segments of good defense, but we are not disciplined. We're running and helping too much, so there are things like this that, in this league, are going to kill you. But our defense, overall, was by far our best defensive game. So we were definitely better.”

 

 “We played faster,” added Clifford. “That's what we have to do. It's as simple as this: we have to run on the ground. If LaMelo or Terry [Rozier] has the ball and there are options ahead, we'll be able to kick the ball multiple times. Within our list, this is how we are built. We have to get into the habit of executing all possessions.”

10:18 PM33 minutes ago

Likely Charlotte Hornets

PG - LaMelo Ball

SG - Terry Rozier

SF - Kyle Oubre Jr.

PF - PJ Washington 

C - Mason Plumlee

10:13 PM38 minutes ago

How does the Charlotte Hornets arrive?

The Charlotte Hornets are going through a bad phase this preseason. Adding to the Summer League, there are already five losses in a row. In the cut of the last 10 games, the Hornets won only three games and lost another seven, being last season's play-in, Summer League and pre-season. The team plays the penultimate game before the official start of the 2022-23 NBA.
10:08 PM43 minutes ago

Speak, Beal!

“I'm human, so I thought about leaving. I thought about what it would be like to be on different teams and thus see the options that were available to me. The market, however, was not very promising. I guess I never wanted to leave either, after all. I ended up deciding to stay because I felt it was the best decision for me.”

 

 “I live in the present, so I have a phone like everyone else. So I see people telling me to go to other franchises. Of course I thought about what it would be like to play with [Jayson] Tatum in Brooklyn or Denver or Los Angeles. I’m not going to sit here and try to lie to anyone as I know that would be great scenarios,” he commented.

“Changes certainly don't happen overnight. It takes some time for these trades and, on top of that, you have to offer a lot of assets for them to be closed. There are two sides to weighing, so when you study other scenarios. This is part of the game, in short. But I definitely thought about those possibilities,” she concluded.

10:03 PMan hour ago

Likely Charlotte Hornets

PG - Monte Morris

SG - Will Barton

SF - Kyle Kuzma

PF - Rui Rachimura

C - Kristaps Porzings.

9:58 PMan hour ago

How do the Washington Wizards arrive?

The Wizards play the penultimate game before their official NBA debut. In the current preseason, they lost the two games they played against the Golden State Warriors, played in Japan, in partnership with the Asian country. Counting on the Summer League, the Wizards won only three games and lost four, giving a negative campaign in this preparation for the new NBA season that begins on the 10th of this month.
9:53 PMan hour ago

Hornets

9:48 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Spectrum Center

The game Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards will be played at the Spectrum Center with a capacity for 19.000 people.
9:43 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA preseason: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo