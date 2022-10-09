Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates NBA preseason
Speak, Spoelstra!

“I do. I think both conferences, and I think the play-in really helped with that. If you have an impressive chance of getting into the playoffs, the teams are going for it now. It's exciting. You feel like you have an opportunity. I think that 16-17 team that we had, we all wish the play-in was then. There are fewer teams at the base fighting for the lottery. I think it increased everyone's game. The Oriente is certainly great at the top of the conference, but you also have great depth. That conference backend and figuring out who will be in the playoffs is going to be fierce competition,” Spoelstra said.
Likely Miami Heat!

PG - Marcus Garrett

SG - Gabe Vincent

SF - Orlando Robinson

PF - Duncan Robinson

C - Haywood Highsmith.

How does the Miami Heat arrive?

The Miami Heat has an irregular preseason, but recovery after starting losing. The team has won the last two games and counting the Summer League, it has four wins and four losses before the official start of the NBA.
Open quotes!

"Obviously we miss him because he's our leader for what we do," Lucas told reporters. “We just finished training today, we followed your game plan. I'll talk to him about what he wants us to do tomorrow. And we keep building. We have a system in place, we have a good team and we just build with what we have.”

 

 "He's just scratching the surface," Lucas said of Smith's first preseason performance. "He has a chance to be really good because one of the things he can already do is kick and that helps our ground spacing, and he's an elite quarterback."

 

 “My teammates made it easy for me to find me when I was open,” Smith told reporters after the game. “Going into the game, I was looser than I was in the summer league. I didn't have all the nerves, and my teammates helped me with that.”

 

 “From doing research on him before the draft and talking to his coaches, including the AAU coach, they all said the same thing, and he enjoys working,” Lucas said.

 

 “Jabari really improved his shooting,” said Lucas, who would put Smith in practice at 6 a.m. over the summer. “He put his feet under him and managed to do better. I watched him in the summer league and thought his kick was too slow, and he really caught on. But the most important thing is that Jabari knows how to play.”

Probably Houston Rockets!

PG - Josh Christopher

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Jalen Green

PF - Sean Tate

C - Bruno Fernando.

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets won both preseason games against the San Antonio Spurs s Toronto Raptors. The team has a positive pre-season campaign overall, joining the Summer League. There were four wins and three defeats. The Rockets now play the penultimate game before their official debut in the 2022-23 NBA.
Heat!

Photo: Miami Heat
Photo: Miami Heat
The game will be played at AmericanAirlines Arena

The game Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat  will be played at the AmericanAirlines Arena with a capacity for 19.600 people.
