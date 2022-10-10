Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons NBA preseason game?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 19:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 19:00 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England : 00.00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Detroit Pistons Player to Watch
Jerami Grant was Detroit Pistons' most outstanding player with 47 games played in which he averaged 19'2 points, 4'1 rebounds and 2'4 assists.
Player to watch in the Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the team's most outstanding player last season. The Canadian point guard averaged 23’7 points, 4’7 rebounds and 5’9 assists in the 35 games he played last season;
How are the Oklahoma City Thunder coming along?
The Oklahoma Basketball team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to get ready. This team had a poor 2021-2022 season, they were ranked fourth in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 58 losses. In the NBA preseason they have beaten Denver Nuggets and lost against Dallas Mavericks, while in their last game they beat Adelaide 36ers;
How does the Detroit Pistons fare?
Last season for the Detroit Pistons was one to forget in which they finished in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23 wins and 59 losses, and only had one win ahead of last place. In the NBA Summer of Las Vegas they finished with two wins and three losses and in the Playoffs they beat the Orlando Magic in July. In this preseason they have lost both games they have played against the New Orleans Pelicans (107-101) and New York Knicks (117-96).
Background
These two teams have only met once this year when the Detroit Pistons won 110-101 in April. In the last 10 meetings, four wins have gone to the Pistons while the Oklahoma City Thunder have won in six. The úlst time these two teams met in the NBA preseason was in the year 2018 in which the Detroit Pistons won 91-97.
Venue: The match will be played at Little Caesars Arena, a stadium located in Detroit that was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity of 20491 spectators.
Preview of the match
Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in the NBA preseason, this will be the third friendly, while the fourth for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
