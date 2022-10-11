Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Grizzlies vs. Magic live for the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason, in addition to the latest information from the Amway Center.
This is the start time of the Grizzlies vs Magic game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ja Morant, a must see player!
The point guard from Memphis is the top figure of the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The star of the Grizzlies is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams is bearing fruit to a team with few spotlights but that, without a doubt, is worth seeing in this new campaign.
How does Grizzlies arrive?
The Memphis team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Semifinals with a team full of young promises and led by Ja Morant. The Grizzlies ended a 56-26 losing streak to move into second place in the West, behind only the Phoenix Suns, and be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. One of the factors that caused the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to Ja Morant, the star of the Grizzlies hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Steven Adamas, Jarren Jackson Jr. , Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with veterans such as Danny Green, in addition to the additions of Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia and Vincent Williams Jr. to have greater depth.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great spotlight as the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's leading offensive scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will be looking to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renovation of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad last season but was rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a greater chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team in the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful rivals.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in a good way in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The meeting will take place at the Amway Center, at 7:00 p.m.