Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers live match, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center.
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia game will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers of October 12th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (13 de octubre)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Tyrese Maxey stands out. The 21-year-old player comes from being the most outstanding player of his team in the previous game against Cleveland Cavaliers with 19 points scored and one assist.

Key player - Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Terry Rozier stands out. The 28-year-old player comes from being the most outstanding of his team in the previous game against Washington Wizards with 24 points scored and two assists.

Preseason Results - Philadelphia 76ers

October 10: 97-113 vs Cavs (Won)

October 5: 113-112 vs Cavs (Won)

October 3: 108-127 vs Nets (Lost)

Preseason Results - Charlotte Hornets

October 10: 134-93 vs Celtics (Lost)

October 7: 97-122 vs Pacers (Lost)

October 5: 103-112 vs Celtics (Lost)

October 2: 107-116 vs Wizards (Lost)

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have a much more favorable outlook heading into this matchup, as they managed to win in two of the three games they have played in preseason. This will be a great opportunity to finish their preparation for the season opener in seven days against the Boston Celtics.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have not performed well this preseason. Of the four games they have played, they have not managed to win, so they will need to do so in this one to gain some confidence for the official season opener against San Antonio Spurs in eight days.

The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center

The Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,600 spectators.
Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!


