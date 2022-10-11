Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (13 de octubre)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Tyrese Maxey stands out. The 21-year-old player comes from being the most outstanding player of his team in the previous game against Cleveland Cavaliers with 19 points scored and one assist.
Key player - Charlotte Hornets
In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Terry Rozier stands out. The 28-year-old player comes from being the most outstanding of his team in the previous game against Washington Wizards with 24 points scored and two assists.
Preseason Results - Philadelphia 76ers
October 10: 97-113 vs Cavs (Won)
October 5: 113-112 vs Cavs (Won)
October 3: 108-127 vs Nets (Lost)
Preseason Results - Charlotte Hornets
October 10: 134-93 vs Celtics (Lost)
October 7: 97-122 vs Pacers (Lost)
October 5: 103-112 vs Celtics (Lost)
October 2: 107-116 vs Wizards (Lost)
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers have a much more favorable outlook heading into this matchup, as they managed to win in two of the three games they have played in preseason. This will be a great opportunity to finish their preparation for the season opener in seven days against the Boston Celtics.
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets have not performed well this preseason. Of the four games they have played, they have not managed to win, so they will need to do so in this one to gain some confidence for the official season opener against San Antonio Spurs in eight days.