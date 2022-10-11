Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:16 PM18 minutes ago

Stay tuned to watch the Bucks vs Nets live in the NBA 2022 preseason.

In a few moments we will share with you all the information, the starting lineups and all the details and news prior to tonight's game that you will surely love only at VAVEL USA.
8:11 PM23 minutes ago

How and where to watch Bucks vs Nets online and live in the NBA

The game can be found on ESPN sports channel. 
You can also find it on the ESPN app.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 
8:06 PM28 minutes ago

Last game between Bucks and Nets

The last time these two teams met was on March 31, in a game that ended in a victory for the Bucks by just one point. The final score was 119-120 at the Nets' stadium.
8:01 PM33 minutes ago

Both were eliminated by Celtics

A curious fact for this game is that in the playoffs of the previous tournament both were bounced by the Boston team, the Nets in the first round while the Bucks a series later in the conference semifinals. 

That is why in this season they will want to improve and finish in a better place than the previous one. 

7:56 PM38 minutes ago

Nets' key player

Despite the bad start that the visiting team has had, we know that they can always count on the great talent of Kevin Durant. 

The Nets forward has a total of 35 points in the two preseason games, so he will be fundamental, not only today, but the whole tournament for his team. 

7:51 PM43 minutes ago

Bucks' key player

One of the best players this preseason for the Bucks has been Jacksonville guard Grayson Allen, who last year averaged 11.1 points in 66 games played. 

Today he will have the opportunity to continue adding units to start this NBA season in the best way. 

7:46 PMan hour ago

For their third preparation match

Tonight's visiting team still has in mind to improve their preseason numbers, as they currently have only a couple of games played and both of them were defeated. 

In the last one they fell at the hands of the Miami Heat with a resounding score of 109-80. 

7:41 PMan hour ago

Three defeats and counting

The home team has a total of three losses, two of them at home in front of their fans. 

That is why today they will want to give their fans the first joy of the preseason against the Nets, who have only played two games and are also winless. 

In their previous game they were defeated by the Hawks with a score of 118-109.

7:36 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum

The Bucks vs Nets match will be played at the stadium Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, USA with a capacity of 17,500 people.

The also known as the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, is a multi-purpose arena located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which opened on August 26, 2018.

It is currently well known for being 0the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette University basketball team.

 

7:31 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NBA preseason match: Nets vs Bucks Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

The NBA season is about to begin and both teams are fine-tuning details for what they are looking to be a successful campaign. 

The Bucks currently have three losses to their credit; while the Nets have a couple of losses; in this game they could have their first preseason victory. 

That is why this game will be fundamental to define the future between both teams, since the regular season begins on October 18.

VAVEL Logo