Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Preseason Game

Stay here to follow the Hawks vs Cavaliers live from the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Hawks vs. Cavs live for the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason, in addition to the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Hawks vs Cavaliers online and live from NBA Preseason 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Hawks vs Cavs game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The star of the Hawks is back on the court and is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Hawks arrive?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after reaching the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks snapped a 43-39 losing streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of youngsters was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless for more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
Cleveland's new forward is one of the team's new figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams of last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection with the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one to draw all the limelight and that will help take the pressure off the young prospects.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting and substitute point guard, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for the best sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they could not get into the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing eighth in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names like Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars like Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This year's goal is to get yes or yes to the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this preseason matchup between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Eastern Conference in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, at 7:00 p.m.