Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Preseason 2022
Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Live Score in NBA Preseason 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA Preseason 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA Preseason 2022?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons of October 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Last games Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons

The Grizzlies have the edge in the last five games (including one preseason game) as they have won four to one loss and in their most recent visit they also came away with the win.

Memphis Grizzlies 132-107 Detroit Pistons, 2022

Detroit Pistons 88-118 Memphis Grizzlies, 2022

Detroit Pistons 92-127 Memphis Grizzlies, 2021 (Pre-Season)

Memphis Grizzlies 97-111 Detroit Pistons, 2021

Detroit Pistons 95-109 Memphis Grizzlies, 2021 (Preseason)

Key Player Detroit Pistons

After his rookie campaign, Cade Cunningham will have to start taking a more prominent role and reflect it on the court with a greater amount of points, remembering that the Pistons made some important additions that could be key to no longer be in last place.
Image: Detroit
Image: Detroit
Key player Memphis Grizzlies

After two years where his level went from less to more, Desmond Bane is expected to be Ja Morant's right-hand man with the team and between the two of them they will be responsible for leading the Grizzlies to a good tournament.
Detroit Pistons: rebuilding

The Detroit Pistons after a bad season like last year can not do more wrong and the focus for this one will be to develop talent for the upcoming championships, but to have a much better record and fight, why not, some place for the next round:

Stayed: Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph, Isaiah Livers, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Stewart, Braxton Key.

Reinforcements: Buddy Boeheim (N), Bojan Bogdanovic (UTA), Alec Burks (NYK), Jalen Duren (N), Jaden Ivey (N), Kevin Knox (ATL), Nerlens Noel (NYK), Kemba Walker (NYK).

Gone: Carsen Edwards, Luka Garza (MIN), Jerami Grant (POR), Frank Jackson (PHX), Saben Lee, Kelly Olynyk (UTA), Jamorko Pickett (CLE).

Memphis Grizzlies; make the leap in quality

After reaching the postseason last season, the Memphis Grizzlies will try to repeat the feat this year with a young team, but one that already has experience from the 2021-22 campaign (with information from NBA Hispanics):

Stayed: Steven Adams, Santi Aldama, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr, Tyus Jones, John Konchar, Ja Morant, Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman, Ziaire Williams.

Reinforcements: Kennedy Chandler (N), Danny Green (PHI), Matthew Hurt (N), Jake LaRavia (N), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (N), Sean McDermott, David Roddy (N), Vince Williams Jr.

Gone: Kyle Anderson (MIN), Jarrett Culver (ATL), De'Anthony Melton (PHI), Yves Pons, Tyrell Terry.

The Kick-off

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Preseason 2022: Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
