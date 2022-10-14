New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards?
This is the kickoff time for the New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards game on October 14, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the players to watch out for in Washington Wizards is Kristaps Porzingis, the 27-year-old Latvian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 20 points.
Key player at New York Knicks
One of the most outstanding players in New York Knicks is RJ Barrett, the 22 year old Canadian born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 21 points.
Last game between the two teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was on April 8, 2022 during the NBA season, where New York Knicks won by a score of 114 points against Washington Wizards' 92.
The player who scored the most points for New York Knicks in that game was Obi Toppin with 35, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Rui Hachimura with 21.
History New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the New York Knicks, as they have won four of the last five games, while the Washington Wizards have won one. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Knicks who have scored 570 points compared to 525 for the Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards are not doing well in the current NBA preseason. After playing three games, they have only won one and lost the other two.
Washington Wizards 87 - 96 Golden State Warriors
- Last three games
Washington Wizards 87 - 96 Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 104 - 95 Washington Wizards
Charlotte Hornets 107 - 116 Washington Wizards
Actuality - New York Knicks
New York Knicks has a good present in the actuality of the NBA preseason, because after playing three games, they have managed to win two and lose one.
New York Knicks 117 - 96 Detroit Pistons
- Last three games
New York Knicks 117 - 96 Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks 131 - 114 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 109 - 100 New York Knicks
The match will be played at the Madison Square Garden Stadium
The match between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards will take place at Madison Square Garden Stadium in New York City (United States), the stadium is where the New York Knicks play their home games, was built in 1968 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
