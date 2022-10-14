Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: RaptorsHQ

1:18 AMan hour ago

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live match, as well as the latest information from the Centre Bell. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
1:13 AMan hour ago

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:08 AMan hour ago

What time is the Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors of October 14th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (15 de octubre)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

1:03 AMan hour ago

Key player - Toronto Raptors

In the Toronto Raptors, the presence of Pascal Siakam stands out. The 28-year-old player comes from being the most outstanding player in the previous game against Cleveland Cavaliers with 18 points and two assists.

In the previous campaign he averaged 22.8 points in the regular season, where he played 68 games. In the postseason he averaged 22.8 points in six games played.

12:58 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Boston Celtics

For the Boston Celtics, the presence of Jaylen Brown stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the most outstanding player in the previous game against Charlotte Hornets with 19 points and two assists.

In the previous season he averaged 23.6 points in the regular season, where he played 66 games. In the postseason he averaged 23.1 points in 24 games played.

12:53 AM2 hours ago

Preseason Results - Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors opened the preseason on Oct. 2 with a 114-82 win over the Utah Jazz; on Wednesday, Oct. 5, they faced the Celtics and won in overtime 125-119; on Friday, Oct. 7, they lost 116-100 to the Houston Rockets; and in their most recent game, on Oct. 9, they lost 115-98 to the Chicago Bulls.
12:48 AM2 hours ago

Preseason Results - Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics kicked off the preseason on October 2 with a 134-93 win over Charlotte Hornets; on Wednesday the 5th they faced the Raptors and won in overtime 125-119 and the most recent game was on Friday the 7th, again beating the Hornets 112-103.
12:43 AM2 hours ago

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors come into this game with an even record in the four games they have played in the preseason. The Canadian team continues its preparation for the season opener on October 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be important for the team to have a better campaign than the previous one, in which they reached the first round of the playoffs.
12:38 AM2 hours ago

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are preparing to face a year without head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended for the 2022-2023 NBA season for "violating internal rules" of the franchise, and come into this game with a chance to close out the preseason with a confidence-building win ahead of their official season opener against the 76ers next Tuesday, Oct. 18.
12:33 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Centre Bell

The Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at the Centre Bell, located in the city of Montreal, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 15,000 spectators.
12:28 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 Preseason match: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
