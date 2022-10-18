New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream, as well as the latest information from the FedExForum.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies live?
The New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast on Bally Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
¿A qué hora es New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies?
This is the start time of the New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies game on October 19, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Memphis Grizzlies key player
After two years where his level went from low to high, Desmond Bane is expected to be Ja Morant's right-hand man with the team and between the two of them they will carry the responsibility of leading the Grizzlies to a good tournament.
Ney York Knicks key player
One of the most outstanding players in New York Knicks is RJ Barrett, the 22-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 21 points.
Latest Memphis Grizzlies starting five
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Dillon Brooks
Santi Aldama
Steven Adams
Latest New York Knicks starting five
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Memphis Grizzlies
Out of five games played, Memphis Grizzlies won a total of three games, being one of the most consistent teams of the preseason. In their most recent game, the Bears defeated Detroit Pistons 126-111 in a very physical game, but it was an important boost for the beginning of the regular season.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks want to start the 2022-23 season in the best way, as they stood out in the NBA preseason, winning three of the four games played. In their most recent game, the Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 105-89 and now, they want to do a great job in the NBA Eastern Conference.
FedExForum
The FedExForum is an NBA multi-sport arena. It was officially opened in September 2004, and is located in the southern part of the city of Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States. It is the home of the Memphis Grizzlies and currently has a maximum capacity of 18,165 spectators for basketball games.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies, match corresponding to the NBA season. The match will take place at 8:30 PM ET.