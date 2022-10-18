Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Live Score in NBA

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz game, as well as the latest information from the Vivint Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz live?

The Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz game will be broadcast on Bally Sports.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz NBA game?

This is the start time for the Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz game on October 19, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 9:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Utah Jazz key player

One of the reinforcements, Lauri Markkanen, had a good first game against the Raptors by getting 20 points and five rebounds, highlighting that he could be one of the big men throughout the season.
Denver Nuggets key player

For the Denver Nuggets, the presence of Ish Smith stands out. The 34-year-old experienced player comes from being the most outstanding player in the previous game against Phoenix Suns with 17 points and seven assists.
Utah Jazz lastes starting five

Lauri Markkanen

Kelly Olynyk

Jarred Vanderbilt

Jordan Clarkson

Mike Conley, Jr.

Denver Nuggets lastes starting five

Bruce Brown

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter JR.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz played a total of four games during the preseason, winning two of them and losing the remaining two. In their most recent game, the Jazz lost to the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 115-101. Thanks to this defeat, it seems that the Utah team needs a renovation in the way they play if they want to fight the regular season.
Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets won three of the five games it played during the preseason, showing a great level in its last performances. Precisely, Denver Nuggets defeated the current champion Golden State Warriors in their most recent game with a score of 119-112. Now, the Nuggets want to have a good regular season in the NBA.
Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena is a sports arena located in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States. It is the home of the Utah Jazz and was inaugurated on October 4, 1991. This venue has a maximum capacity of 19,911 for professional basketball games.
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz, match corresponding to the NBA season. The match will take place at 10:00 PM ET.
