Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers, as well as the latest information from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers?
The game between Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers can be seen on TV on NBA League Pass
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers in NBA?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 19:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 19:00 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England : 00.00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 19:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 19:00 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England : 00.00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Player to watch in Indiana Pacers
Haliburton, the American point guard averaged 7.5 points, 9.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 50% from the field, 42% from three-point range, 85% from three-point range and 1.8 steals last season.
Player to watch at Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal, the star of this team, decided to renew his contract to try to get his team back into the Playoffs. In the last game of the season he scored 16 points with five rebounds and five assists.
How are the Indiana Pacers coming along?
The Indiana Pacers had a mixed preseason with two wins and two losses and are now ready for the start of the 2022-23 season. Last season, the Pacers finished 13th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25 wins and 57 losses, 10 wins behind the 12th-place team and just three wins behind the Orlando Magic, who finished last in the Conference;
How are the Washington Wizards doing?
The Washington Wizards have said goodbye to the NBA preseason with a bad balance in which they have only one win against the Charlotte Hornets, while they have added three losses. It should be remembered that this team finished last season ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, but far from the playoffs.
Background
This will be the fourth time that the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have met this 2022, with the Washington team winning two of them, most recently in July at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League. While Indiana Pacers took the victory in the first time they met this year in February in which they won at home by 113 to 108
Venue: The game will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse located in Indianapolis, which was inaugurated in 1990 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the game
This will be the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season for the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.