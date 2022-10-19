Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers live, as well as the latest information from Golden 1 Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers match live on TV and online?
The match Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers?
This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game on October 19, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Portland Trail Blazers
One of the players to watch out for in Portland Trail Blazers is Shaedon Sharpe, the 19-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 17 points.
Key player in Sacramento Kings
One of the most outstanding players in Sacramento Kings is De'Aaron Fox, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 19 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 9, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 preseason, where Sacramento Kings managed to win by a score of 126 points against 94 of Portland Trail Blazers.
The player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was Keegan Murray with 16, while the player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Jerami Grant with 17.
History Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Sacramento Kings, as of the last five games they have won four, while Portland Trail Blazers have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Sacramento Kings who have scored 570 points compared to 532 for Portland Trail Blazers.
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers had a bad performance in the NBA preseason, as after playing four games, they lost all four.
Portland Trail Blazers 101 - 118 Utah Jazz
- Last three games
Sacramento Kings 126 - 94 Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors 131 - 98 Portland Trail Blazers
Actuality - Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings had a good performance in the NBA preseason. After playing four games, they won all four and did not lose any of them.
Sacramento Kings 126 - 94 Portland Trail Blazers
- Last three games
Phoenix Suns 104 - 105 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 133 - 86 Los Angeles Lakers
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center Stadium
The match between Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers will take place at the Golden 1 Center Stadium in the city of Sacramento (United States), said stadium is where the Sacramento Kings Team plays its home games, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
