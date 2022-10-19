Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player from Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, the young player who is attracting attention around the world, has become the main figure of the Mavericks, the 221/22 season the Slovenian recorded: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, his numbers improved in the Playoffs and helped the team to play the conference finals, for this new season everything seems to indicate that he will lead the team in search of the Playoffs.
Watch out for this Suns player
Devin Booker, the young player from the University of Kentucky has become one of the most important players of the Phoenix Suns, last season he showed his worth and now in a new season with the team practically the same, he will look to improve his numbers of the regular season in which he averaged: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, Booker and the Suns are favorites to obtain a place in the Playoffs and this time to be able to be champions.
Mavericks all-star roster
Doncic, Dinwidde, Bullock, Smith, McGee.
Suns all-star roster
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Dallas Mavericks in preseason
Mavericks 98-96 Thunder
Mavericks 105-110 Magic
Mavericks 115-101 Jazz
Phoenix Suns in preseason:
Suns 119-115 Lakers
Suns 105-107 Nuggets
Suns 104-105 Kings
Face to face
Mavericks and Suns met recently in Playoffs, the series started with a victory for Phoenix, for game two they increased the advantage and it seemed that it would be like that in the third game, however the Mavs were able to react and evened the series in the next two games, for the fifth game again the Suns took the lead and the Mavs responded, the decisive game was won by the Mavericks to everyone's surprise.
Phoenix Suns looking ahead to the Playoffs
The Phoenix Suns led their conference with a 64-18 record, but to little avail when they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks, the team did not achieve the revenge they had with the previous season when they lost a two-game lead in the finals, In the 21/22 season the expectation was great because the team had great players in great moment, Paul, Booker and Bridges, were the engine of the team and with them on the court the team crushed their rivals, however between game losses and injuries, the team could not contain a Doncic who was in great shape. For this new season the team is one of the favorites to qualify for the Playoffs and after the previous losses, the team will be looking for the long-awaited NBA title.
Mavericks for revenge
The Dallas Mavericks team is going through its best moments, still without achieving a new NBA championship since 2011, the previous season Dallas had a quite surprising regular season, since not having a roster full of stars, the team fought the top positions, its season closing was extraordinary and the name of Luka Doncic, highlighted in the headlines, The great achievement of this team was to eliminate one of the favorites to win the NBA title, the Phoenix Suns, in a great battle of conference semifinals the Mavs advanced in the seventh game of a series that ended 4-3, this season the Dallas did not manage to make a great addition to strengthen the team, so it seems that they will have a complicated fight in the middle of the West.
NBA kicks off and already brings us a great showdown
Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks meet again after the Dallas team left out the Suns in the division finals of the 21/22 season, these teams reached the last instances in which the Suns were the favorites, however Doncic had a spectacular Playoffs and along with his teammates surprised the Suns team, Mavericks could not reach the final, but put in trouble the eventual champion the Warriors.
