Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:16 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers live match, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
8:11 PMan hour ago

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:06 PMan hour ago

What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers of October 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Spain: 1:00 AM (21 de octubre) on Movistar +
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +

8:01 PMan hour ago

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers, the presence of James Harden stands out. The 33-year-old player is one of the top players, not only of the team, but of the competition in general. In the previous game he was the top scorer with 35 points and added seven assists.

7:56 PMan hour ago

Key player - Milwaukee Bucks

In the Milwaukee Bucks, the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo stands out. The 27-year-old was the team's best player last season, averaging 29.9 points per game in the regular season and 31.7 in the postseason.

7:51 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

0- Tyrese Maxey

1- James Harden

12- Tobias Harris

17- P. J. Tucker

21- Joel Embiid

7:46 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Milwaukee Bucks

5- Jevon Carter

9- Bobby Portis

11- Brook Lopez

21- Jrue Holiday

34- Giannis Antetokounmpo

7:41 PM2 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers did not start the season in a positive way. Against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia team did not manage to corroborate the good numbers it had achieved in the preseason, where it won all four games it played, so it will now have the chance to achieve the first victory of the campaign in front of its home fans.

7:36 PM2 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks will make their season debut in this game. The team's preseason left a negative balance, as they did not win any of the five games they played, so they come with the pressure of achieving a victory at the beginning of the calendar.

7:31 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,600 spectators.
7:26 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo