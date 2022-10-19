Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Spain: 1:00 AM (21 de octubre) on Movistar +
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
In Philadelphia 76ers, the presence of James Harden stands out. The 33-year-old player is one of the top players, not only of the team, but of the competition in general. In the previous game he was the top scorer with 35 points and added seven assists.
Key player - Milwaukee Bucks
In the Milwaukee Bucks, the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo stands out. The 27-year-old was the team's best player last season, averaging 29.9 points per game in the regular season and 31.7 in the postseason.
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
0- Tyrese Maxey
1- James Harden
12- Tobias Harris
17- P. J. Tucker
21- Joel Embiid
Last starting five - Milwaukee Bucks
5- Jevon Carter
9- Bobby Portis
11- Brook Lopez
21- Jrue Holiday
34- Giannis Antetokounmpo
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers did not start the season in a positive way. Against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia team did not manage to corroborate the good numbers it had achieved in the preseason, where it won all four games it played, so it will now have the chance to achieve the first victory of the campaign in front of its home fans.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks will make their season debut in this game. The team's preseason left a negative balance, as they did not win any of the five games they played, so they come with the pressure of achieving a victory at the beginning of the calendar.