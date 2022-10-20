LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers of October 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass
Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last quintet of LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 20th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he is averaging 31 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 27 points, 6 rebounds and 0 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Russell Westbrook (#0) will be key for assists, last season he had a bad tournament, but he started this season well by averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers had a poor start to the regular season, with 0 wins and 1 loss, establishing themselves in last place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they stayed out of the playoffs, they made several changes in the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament. His last game was on October 18 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Lakers lost 123 to 109 at the Chase Center and thus the Los Angeles Lakers get their first loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Reggie Jackson (#1), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the 2021-2022 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who is back playing and is expected to dominate the floor again. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in the 2020-2021 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers have their first game of the 2022-2023 NBA season tomorrow and are ready to start with a win. They had an excellent 2022-2022 regular season, with 42 wins and 40 losses, establishing themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference. They got their ticket to the Play-in tournament, but they couldn't beat the New Orleans Pelicans and missed out on the Playoffs. His last game was on October 12 against the Denver Nuggets, where the LA Clippers lost 126-115 at Toyota Arena and thus ended their preseason games. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for the third game of the NBA Finals, it is located in Boston, Massachusetts. Since September 30, 1995, it has been the home of the Boston Celtics and has a capacity of 18,624 spectators.