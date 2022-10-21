San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA
Don't miss a detail of San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
The pivot; Myles Turner, standout of the Indiana Pacers team, will stayá out for three weeks due to an injury. After the game against the Wizards, some characters talked about the player's importance to the functioning of the Indiana team.

“He é a great player, great player, so you feelá this in all aspects of the game”, said the pivot; Goga Bitadze, who played 10 minutes in Turner's absence. “Defense and offensively, but we know that é a long season so (when) someone falls we have to be ready and i think we have to do a better job all of us big starting with me

"A lot of the shots they landed, Myles would have helped a lot with a block or making the defense pass out, have a better shot than going into the paint," Jackson said. “He just affects the ball well in defence.”

"We actually made some pretty serious mistakes in the trades over the course of the game that gave them layup after layup," Carlisle said. “We have to fix this.”

“That kind of hurt because youê I could tell he was really excited about the season," Jackson said. “Youê I could tell he worked really hard. He lost a lot of weight compared to last year and he was coming back. … This is, like, your comeback season, and that's it; to see him fall, I was hurt.”

Likely Indiana Pacers!

PG - Tyrese Haliburton

SG - Buddy Hield

SF - Chris Duarte

PF - Terry Taylor

C - Jalen Smith.


 

How do the Indiana Pacers arrive?

Like the Spurs, the  Indiana Pacers also started the NBA regular season with a loss. The Indiana team lost to the Washington Wizards in the season opener, 114 to 107. The Pacers have been there for a while. two games without a win. In the last 10, there were six defeats and four victories, including official and pre-season matches.
Tony Parker, an idol for the San Antonio Spurs, commented on his relationship with Coach Popovich, whom he coached for years on the team.

"I don't know the purpose of this, you do you know what i mean? Being with all these young guys, but I think he é super in love," Parker said.

"I don't know the purpose of this, you do you know what i mean? Being with all these young guys, but I think he é super in love," Parker said.

"This just gives us; different paths to continue to build our team," said Wright. "Youê have to try to do what é best for your organization at the moment, but we think that what it allowed us to do in this one was to open different ways to build."

Likely San Antonio Spurs!

PG - Tre Jones

SG - Keldon Johnson

SF - Devin Vassell

PF - Jeremy Sochan

C - Jakob Poltl.


 

How do the San Antonio Spurs arrive?

The  San Antonio Spurs is going through a bad phase. The team won just two of the last 10 games and started the season with a 129-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the opening round of the NBA regular season. In preseason, they won just one match against the Utah Jazz, but lost another four to OKC, Pelicans, Magic and Rockets.
NBA

Both teams play their second game of the season.

- Pacers: 0-1

- Spurs: 0-1.

The game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a capacity of 20.000 people.
San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
