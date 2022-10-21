San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Live Score Here
“He é a great player, great player, so you feelá this in all aspects of the game”, said the pivot; Goga Bitadze, who played 10 minutes in Turner's absence. “Defense and offensively, but we know that é a long season so (when) someone falls we have to be ready and i think we have to do a better job all of us big starting with me
"A lot of the shots they landed, Myles would have helped a lot with a block or making the defense pass out, have a better shot than going into the paint," Jackson said. “He just affects the ball well in defence.”
"We actually made some pretty serious mistakes in the trades over the course of the game that gave them layup after layup," Carlisle said. “We have to fix this.”
“That kind of hurt because youê I could tell he was really excited about the season," Jackson said. “Youê I could tell he worked really hard. He lost a lot of weight compared to last year and he was coming back. … This is, like, your comeback season, and that's it; to see him fall, I was hurt.”
SG - Buddy Hield
SF - Chris Duarte
PF - Terry Taylor
C - Jalen Smith.
How do the Indiana Pacers arrive?
"I don't know the purpose of this, you do you know what i mean? Being with all these young guys, but I think he é super in love," Parker said.
"This just gives us; different paths to continue to build our team," said Wright. "Youê have to try to do what é best for your organization at the moment, but we think that what it allowed us to do in this one was to open different ways to build."
Likely San Antonio Spurs!
SG - Keldon Johnson
SF - Devin Vassell
PF - Jeremy Sochan
C - Jakob Poltl.
How do the San Antonio Spurs arrive?
NBA
- Pacers: 0-1
- Spurs: 0-1.