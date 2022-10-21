Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match
Image:VAVEL

11:35 PM22 minutes ago

11:30 PM27 minutes ago

11:25 PM32 minutes ago

Watch out for this Nuggets player

Nikola Jokic, one of the most outstanding players in the NBA led the Nuggets in almost all areas, the experienced player achieved his second MVP award of the season, the quality of this player is more than proven and this season with all the pieces available in the team, it would not be strange to see them in the top spots.
11:20 PM37 minutes ago

Watch out for this Warriors player

Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record of three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after his return from injury he led the team to win the NBA championship and be again MVP of the finals, this season comes with the same ambition to get another ring.
11:15 PM42 minutes ago

Warriors all-star roster

Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
11:10 PMan hour ago

Nuggets all-star roster

Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
11:05 PMan hour ago

Face to face

Nuggets and Warriors met four times in the regular season, the Denver team took the series 3-1, Warriors could only take the last matchup, but in the Playoffs these teams would meet and things would be reversed, the Warriors advanced to the next round by finishing the series at 4-1, certainly a very even duel for these great teams.
11:00 PMan hour ago

Denver Nuggets What will they prove this season?

The Nuggets are going for a third outstanding season, last season the team was able to get into the Playoffs and the great merit seems to be of the MVP of the season Nikola Jokic, the player got his second consecutive distinction, with him on the court the team was much more aggressive, for this season Jamal Murray returns who before the injury along with the MVP made the team a winner, their second duel of the season faces them against the team that left them out of the Playoffs, although a possible victory this Friday cannot be taken as a revenge, the opportunity to show the weaknesses of the champion will always be accepted, without a doubt the Nuggets can be the surprise of the season and give some scares to the favorites, on Wednesday night they suffered a loss against the Jazz with a score of 123-102, a hard blow to start the season.
Nuggets ready/Image:nuggets
10:55 PMan hour ago

Golden State Warriors aim to keep their spirits up

The current NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, intend to keep the championship in their showcases and get another ring this season, the team that last season was not the favorite to be champion, showed that the dynasty is still in force and still has much to prove, the Warriors have a Curry better than ever, Since last season an injury left him out several weeks prior to the start of the Playoff, it was rumored that he would not have the rhythm to help the team to advance, but the Chef showed that he can lead the team to the championship, the first duel of this season was against the Lakers and ended with a big victory for Golden State, the additions of the team will allow them to have a more solid roster.
Warriors shines its ring/Image:warriors
10:50 PMan hour ago

The NBA is already in action

Warriors and Nuggets will face each other in the second game of the regular season, the season is starting and many things can still happen, the favorites still have nothing for sure, but it is important that they begin to generate good results to avoid complications at some point in the season, for this season many changes were rumored, however there were few changes of great players to strengthen the teams, so maybe it will be a start of a season similar to the previous one.
 
10:45 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 10:00 pm ET.
