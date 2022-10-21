Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons match live on TV and online?
The match Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons?
This is the start time for the Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons game on October 22, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Detroit Pistons
One of the players to watch out for in Detroit Pistons is Bojan Bogdanovic, the 33-year-old Croatian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 24 points.
Key player at Indiana Pacers
One of the most outstanding players in Indiana Pacers is Tyrese Haliburton, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 26 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 3, 2022 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where Detroit Pistons managed to win by a score of 121 points against 117 for Indiana Pacers.
The player who scored the most points for Detroit Pistons in that game was Saddiq Bey with 31, while the player who scored the most points for Indiana Pacers in that game was Oshae Brissett with 20.
History Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Detroit Pistons, as of the last five games they have won three, while Indiana Pacers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Indiana Pacers who have scored 535 points against 529 of Detroit Pistons.
Actuality - Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons had a very bad performance in the NBA preseason, as after playing four games, they lost all four.
Detroit Pistons 99 - 115 Aklahoma City Thunder
- Last three games
Detroit Pistons 111 - 126 Memphis Grizzlies
Detroit Pistons 113 - 109 Orlando Magic
Actuality - Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers had a regular performance in the NBA preseason. After playing four games, they managed to win two and lose two.
Indiana Pacers 109 - 100 New York Knicks
- Last three games
Indiana Pacers 114 - 122 Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers 107 - 114 Washington Wizards
The match will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Stadium
The match between Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Stadium in the city of Indianapolis (United States), the stadium is where the Indiana Pacers play their home games, was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 14,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.