NBA Live: Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans (51-61)

Again the Pelicans got the better of the Hornets in the second quarter. 61-51 on aggregate so far, despite Charlotte's improvement and 27-26 second quarter victory.
2Q - 01:40
Despite the bad start, the Pelicans woke up for the game. 11 straight points and a relentless defense to change the game again: 59-44 against the Hornets. Simply impossible!
4 POINTS!
The Hornets got into a real bind. Oubre started scoring in the game. Three straight baskets and the score is 44-48.
2Q - 06:06
Hayward gets two baskets in a row and the Hornets pull back a bit on the scoreboard. 38-46 at this point.
2Q - 08:21
The second quarter starts as the first ended: with the Pelicans in front. 9-4 so far in the second quarter and 44-28 on aggregate.
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER!
The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the first half of the game and excelled with a 35-24 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Now, the home team needs to bounce back in the second quarter.
1Q - 03:40
Game evolves quite a bit and the teams have reached the tens. Ingram scored a two basket for the Pelicans and put the game at 28-16.
1Q - 07:45
The Hornets even scored a three-point basket, bringing the score closer to 6-5, but the Pelicans keep flying and opened up an 8-point lead. 13-5.
PELICANS AHEAD!
The Pelicans get off to a better start in the first quarter. Jonas with two converted free throws, 6-2 Pelicans in this start
START THE GAME!
Up stepped the Hornets and Pelicans in the second round of the NBA 2022-23.
Where and how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans game onTV and in real time?
NBA 2022-23
Match: Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Round: Monday
Date and time: Oct. 15, 2022, 7 p.m. ET
Where to watch: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, United States
Where to watch: NBA League Pass
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans live
The match between Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans will start at 7 pm ET, being played at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, USA. The match between Charlotte Hornets x New Orleans Pelicans will not be broadcasted in Brazil, but the fans can watch it on NBA League Pass, on streaming. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Charlotte Hornets probable!
The probable Charlotte Hornets team for the match is: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kyle Oubre Jr., PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee.
Probable Pelicans
The probable New Orleans Pelicans team for the match is: Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy.
HORNETS DEBUT:
San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets faced each other, this past Wednesday (19), for the NBA 2022/23 regular season at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, USA. The home team lost all quarters, generating a defeat with a considerable disadvantage. To wit, Charlotte won 129-102 away from home.
By the way of information, Rozier was the overall star of the match with 24 points, while Johnson was close behind with his 20 shots.
PELICANS DEBUT:
The New Orleans Pelicans surprised and beat the Brooklyn Nets in their first game of the season by 130-108 in New York on Wednesday (19). The team led the game from the start.
Brandon Ingram was the team's leading scorer with 28 points and seven rebounds, but the highlight of the night was the return of Zion Williamson, who had been out for over a year, and scored 25 points and 9 rebounds in 30 minutes of court. On the other side, Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points.
How does the Pelicans arrive?
The Pelicans in the preseason played five games, adding four wins and one loss. On day four was the first game, beating the Bulls by 129 to 125. On Friday (7), another narrow victory, now over the Pistons, by 107 to 101. On Sunday (9), the victory was over the Spurs, by 111 to 97. After that, on Wednesday (12), the defeat came, now to the Heat, by 120 to 103. Finally, on Friday (14), the victory was over the Hawks, by 120 to 11.
In the first round of the regular season, on Wednesday (19), the team beat the Brooklyn Nets, away from home, by 130-108 and comes with morale to face the Charlotte Hornets.
How does the Charlotte Hornets arrive?
The Charlotte Hornets are in a bad way this preseason. Combined with the Summer League, it is now five losses in a row. In the last 10 games, the Hornets have won only three games and lost seven others, including last season's play-in game, Summer League and preseason. The team plays its penultimate game before the official start of NBA 2022-23.
Despite this, the team got off on the right foot in the first round of the regular season. A 129-102 win against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center can give the team morale to face the New Orleans Pelicans.
TIME AND PLACE
The match between Charlotte Hornets x New Orleans Pelicans is valid for the second round of the NBA 2022-23 regular season.
Despite being at home, the Charlotte Hornets are not the overwhelming favorites to win the match against the New Orleans Pelicans. This is due a lot to what happened in the preseason. The Pelicans had almost flawless games, while the Hornets lost a lot, but the season has now started and both are coming from wins. Either one of them will leave the court tomorrow with two wins to their account.
This Friday (21), the Charlotte Hornets host the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2nd round of the NBA 2022-23 regular season at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, USA. The game starts at 7 pm ET. The match will be broadcast exclusively on the NBA League Pass streaming platform. However, fans can follow everything in real time here on VAVEL Brazil.
Welcome to the Charlotte Hornets - New Orleans Pelicans game
Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the second round in the NBA: Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans square off for the third night of the NBA 2022-23 regular season. The Hornets and Pelicans played the first round on Wednesday (19). The Charlotte Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs away from home and got off on the right foot. The Pelicans also won away from home, but against the Brooklyn Nets. Follow everything from the duel between the East and West teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
