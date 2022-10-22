LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
9:34 PM2 hours ago

9:29 PM2 hours ago

What time is the LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings match for NBA 2022?

This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings of October 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.

9:24 PM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings Last Lineup

The last quintet of Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.

9:19 PM2 hours ago

LA Clippers Last Lineup

The last quintet of LA Clippers:

Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.

9:14 PM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who has managed to average 9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to making assists, he had a bad tournament last season, but he started this season well by averaging 33 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
9:09 PM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings in the tournament

The Sacramento Kings had a poor start to the regular season, with 0 wins and 1 loss, establishing themselves in twelfth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers, where the Kings lost 115-108 at the Golden 1 Center and thus the Sacramento Kings got their first loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience their players have. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
9:04 PM2 hours ago

LA Clippers Players to Watch

The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard Reggie Jackson (#1), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 8 points, 1 rebounds and 4 assists in the 2021-2022 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who is back playing and is expected to dominate the floor again. In the tournament he has averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
8:59 PM2 hours ago

LA Clippers in the tournament

The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are a strong team competing for the championship. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 1 win and 0 losses, establishing themselves in fourth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to stay in first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on October 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the LA Clippers won 103-97 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus got their first victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
8:54 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Golden 1 Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in Sacramento, California. Since September 30, 2016 it is the home of the Sacramento Kings, it has a capacity of 17,500 spectators and cost 507 million dollars to build.
8:49 PM2 hours ago

