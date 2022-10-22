Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA
Photo: Publicity/New Orleans Pelicans

''I had a decent initial performance. Há lots of room for improvement. I felt a bit rusty on some moves, but my teammates were there; for me. Also, I'm still learning from them. Guys tell me to get aggressive, keep attacking and be myself. So, I mean, they're on my side. So my confidence will remain high. Anyway, I'm really excited to evolve," said Zion Williamson.

“It was as if he hadn't lost his rhythm. Zion was 100%. So, you just send the ball to him and watch what he does. About the team, everyone touched the ball on the offensive side. Having this collective mindset é important to us. Anyway, I'm very proud of the way we moved the ball today", commented coach Wilie Green.

“Man, he looked healthy to me, he looked good on court. He made 22 shots, grabbed nine rebounds, scored 25 points. At that point, it was a typical performance of his", concluded Durant.

Likely New Orleans Pelicans!

PG - CJ McCollum

SG - Herbert Jones

SF - Brandon Ingram

PF - Zion Williamson

C - Jonas Valanciunas.


 

How do the New Orleans Pelicans arrive?

Like the Utah Jazz, the New Orleans Pelicans started the season on a positive note. Won the first two games against Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets and by a good difference with great performances from Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
Speak, Will Hardy!

"É It's the same pre-game feeling that players have," Hardy said hours before the match on Wednesday night. "Youê is á ready to start. Like, I wish this game was yesterday. ... But é exciting. I think it comes from a place of excitement. ... We are all looking forward to getting there; in front of the house. crowd and really just start the season."

"My thoughts initially are, this é a very good team win," Hardy said. "We had seven players with two digits, all players who played in the game gave an assist. On the defensive side, our physique and tenacity were really contagious throughout our group."

"They (Utah) interviewed a lot of people for this job... And they chose Will," said San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. "He can teach... He has a knack for quickly building respect with players. He has a knack for all these kinds of things and quickly showed us that he had what it took to succeed."

"He was thrilled, obviously, that it was his first win, and we were really happy for him," Mike Conley said of his new coach after the game. "He deserves it... He worked really hard to be here and gave a lot of guys a lot of confidence to go there; and just play the right way and play hard."

Likely Utah Jazz!

PG - Mike Conley

SG - Jordan Clarkson

SF - Jarred Vanderbilt

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Kelly Olynyk.


 

How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

Despite swapping pre-season top names like Mitchell and Gobert for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, the Utah Jazz started the season on a positive note. The team won the first two games against the Denver Nuggets and  Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA!

The game will be played at Smoothie King Center

The Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be played at Smoothie King Center with a capacity of 17.791 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
