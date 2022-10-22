Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“It was as if he hadn't lost his rhythm. Zion was 100%. So, you just send the ball to him and watch what he does. About the team, everyone touched the ball on the offensive side. Having this collective mindset é important to us. Anyway, I'm very proud of the way we moved the ball today", commented coach Wilie Green.
“Man, he looked healthy to me, he looked good on court. He made 22 shots, grabbed nine rebounds, scored 25 points. At that point, it was a typical performance of his", concluded Durant.
Likely New Orleans Pelicans!
SG - Herbert Jones
SF - Brandon Ingram
PF - Zion Williamson
C - Jonas Valanciunas.
How do the New Orleans Pelicans arrive?
Speak, Will Hardy!
"My thoughts initially are, this é a very good team win," Hardy said. "We had seven players with two digits, all players who played in the game gave an assist. On the defensive side, our physique and tenacity were really contagious throughout our group."
"They (Utah) interviewed a lot of people for this job... And they chose Will," said San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. "He can teach... He has a knack for quickly building respect with players. He has a knack for all these kinds of things and quickly showed us that he had what it took to succeed."
"He was thrilled, obviously, that it was his first win, and we were really happy for him," Mike Conley said of his new coach after the game. "He deserves it... He worked really hard to be here and gave a lot of guys a lot of confidence to go there; and just play the right way and play hard."
Likely Utah Jazz!
SG - Jordan Clarkson
SF - Jarred Vanderbilt
PF - Lauri Markkanen
C - Kelly Olynyk.