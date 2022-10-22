Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA
Photo: Publicity/Houston Rockets

12:05 PMan hour ago

12:00 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Stephen Silas!

"Jalen was "great," said Rockets coach Stephen Silas. “He was so good. He was efficient making 13 to 21 (shooting). We want him to be around that 20 shot range, and he was. He was walking down the slope and into the painting. The defensive work he had to do at times on Ja (Morant) wears him out. I was super proud of what he did.”

"He has a great spark when he plays," Jenkins said before the game. “The way he can break defenses and the pace at which he plays, he é another one of those guys youê can put lá as one of the fastest players in the league.”

“From one edge à another one from the court, but also in the middle of the court, how he can change direction so quickly makes things so difficult for the defense. When he can break the defense, he can go in any direction with the way he can get into the paint. He worked hard on the 3-point shot and he's trying to become more of a star for them. I definitely see a lot of growth in your game.”

“One thing we have been preaching, me and my training team, é that there is not; losses with this team", said Green when asked about the team's maturation. “We are all in rebuilding right now. É a victory or a learning lesson. So tonight was a learning lesson.”

11:55 AMan hour ago

Probably Houston Rockets!

PG - Jabari Smith

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Jalen Green

PF - Martin Júnior

C - Usman Garuba.


 

11:50 AMan hour ago

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets is going through a bad time. The team has lost all three games this season to the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. The Texas team occupies the last positions with a negative campaign of 0-3 in the season.
11:45 AMan hour ago

Speak, Vanderbilt!

"É great organization, great team, the team has been good," Vanderbilt said of Jazz. “Just trying to bring out those same qualities and we're pretty much in the same boat, trying to rebuild and establish a culture and create winning habits... competing teams.

“We ended up helping to be part of the reconstructions and being part of the culture change. This is not é new for us.”

“I was thereá and I was able to grow and carve out my role and my niche in this league,” Vanderbilt said. “Being a part of helping change cultures and taking a team that was at the bottom of the league and turning it into a playoff team, é always ógreat.”

11:40 AM2 hours ago

Likely Utah Jazz!

PG - Mike Conley

SG - Jordan Clarkson

SF - Jarred Vanderbilt

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Kelly Olynyk.


 

11:35 AM2 hours ago

How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

Despite swapping pre-season top names like Mitchell and Gobert for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, the Utah Jazz started the season on a positive note.

The team won the first two games against the Denver Nuggets and  Minnesota Timberwolves. He currently holds the leadership of the western conference. The Jazz have an average of 127 points per game, which is the most positive in the league. Also, a defense that suffers 114 points per match.

11:30 AM2 hours ago

11:25 AM2 hours ago

11:20 AM2 hours ago

