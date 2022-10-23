Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors of October 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Sacramento Kings last lineup
The last quintet of Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Golden State Warriors last lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who has managed to average 9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to making assists, he had a bad tournament last season, but he started this season well by averaging 33 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a poor start to the regular season, with 0 wins and 1 loss, establishing themselves in twelfth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers, where the Kings lost 115-108 at the Golden 1 Center and thus the Sacramento Kings got their first loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 33.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 17 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He's one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) has had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 21.5 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The defending NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team contending for the championship. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 1 win and 1 loss, they are in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to stay in first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on October 21 against the Denver Nuggets, where the Warriors lost 128-123 at the Chase Center and thus recorded their first loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in San Francisco, California. It has been a sports hall for almost two years, it is the home of the Golden State Warriors. Its opening was on September 6, 2019 and it has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.