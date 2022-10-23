Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA
Photo: Publicity/Denver Nuggets

Speak up, Billups!

"This é the biggest piece é have Dame back à mind, body and soul. He has his quickness back, that little quick contraction he has to get & agrave; basket, create this separation. This é what he didn't have last year with his injury.''

"He isá very motivated this year. Your leadership is; in evidence every day. In practice, he is; standing out, not only with the way he approaches the game, but also with his voice", he commented.

Youê you know," Billups said from behind his desk last month, "most of the time, that é a scary situation for a coach hired by someone else.

"I'm so happy with the synergy that Joe and I have," Billups said.

“The most important thing é that last year I prepared as much as I could, but you you just don't know what you don't know,” he said.

"Very quickly", he said, "things have changed".

"I was just trying to balance myself and it almost looked like this my first year as a coach," he said. “It was unbelievable, man. It was unbelievable.”

“This kind of stunted my development a bit,” acknowledged Billups.

“Há a ton of things I'm still learning that I'll keep learning as a coach," Billups said.

"I believe I have all the intangibles that make a great coach," he said. “And I won't stop until “ may I be.”

"The West é obviously difficult and I'm not unrealistic at all," he said. “I did it, I know how é and how é. I think we're going to be a very good team.”

Likely Portland Trail Blazers!

PG - Damian Lillard

SG - Josh Hart

SF - Nassir Little

PF - Anfernee Simons

C - Jarami Grant.


 

How do Portland Trail Blazers arrive?

The  Portland Trail Blazers started the current NBA campaign on a positive note. There were two wins in the two games played against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. In both, there were tight scores, but the team occupies the first positions in the Western Conference with a 2-0 campaign. In the last 10 games, the Blazers have won six matches and lost another four, counting Summer League, preseason and the NBA.
Speak, Jokic!

“We don't film much. The second half was a little better, but not where it should have been", the Joker shared his opinion on the opening of his eighth NBA campaign: "They threw a lot of shots. No, no. They were open. No é as if they were just making contested pitches.”

“I love playing with him, é clear. I know he's going to be really bad for the next 20 games, but we'll survive," joked Jokic.

"I was getting rid of the rust, obviously," Murray said after scoring 12 points with 5/13 field goals in 26 minutes, "I got a 'great look,' I ran into them just waiting get some rhythm.”

Probable Denver Nuggets!

PG - Jamal Murray

SG - Caldwell-Pope

SF - Michael Porter Jr.

PF - Aaron Gordon

C - Nikola Jokic.


 

How do Denver Nuggets arrive?

The Denver Nuggets started the season in a negative way, losing to the Utah Jazz away from home, but soon recovered and won two straight games against the Golden State Warrios, current champions of the league and against the Oklahoma City Thunder, playing in front of their fans. The team's overall campaign é positive at 2-1.
NBA!

The game will be played at Moda Center

The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at Moda Center, with a capacity of 19.980 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
