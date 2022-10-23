ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score Here
Speak up, Billups!
"He isá very motivated this year. Your leadership is; in evidence every day. In practice, he is; standing out, not only with the way he approaches the game, but also with his voice", he commented.
Youê you know," Billups said from behind his desk last month, "most of the time, that é a scary situation for a coach hired by someone else.
"I'm so happy with the synergy that Joe and I have," Billups said.
“The most important thing é that last year I prepared as much as I could, but you you just don't know what you don't know,” he said.
"Very quickly", he said, "things have changed".
"I was just trying to balance myself and it almost looked like this my first year as a coach," he said. “It was unbelievable, man. It was unbelievable.”
“This kind of stunted my development a bit,” acknowledged Billups.
“Há a ton of things I'm still learning that I'll keep learning as a coach," Billups said.
"I believe I have all the intangibles that make a great coach," he said. “And I won't stop until “ may I be.”
"The West é obviously difficult and I'm not unrealistic at all," he said. “I did it, I know how é and how é. I think we're going to be a very good team.”
Likely Portland Trail Blazers!
SG - Josh Hart
SF - Nassir Little
PF - Anfernee Simons
C - Jarami Grant.
How do Portland Trail Blazers arrive?
Speak, Jokic!
“I love playing with him, é clear. I know he's going to be really bad for the next 20 games, but we'll survive," joked Jokic.
"I was getting rid of the rust, obviously," Murray said after scoring 12 points with 5/13 field goals in 26 minutes, "I got a 'great look,' I ran into them just waiting get some rhythm.”
Probable Denver Nuggets!
SG - Caldwell-Pope
SF - Michael Porter Jr.
PF - Aaron Gordon
C - Nikola Jokic.