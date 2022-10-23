Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in the Boston team, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics, having a great team will always make things easier, but this player was fundamental in last season's Playoffs, where they were very close to take the title, this season with a more prepared five, they are serious candidates and this player is a possible MVP.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, last season showed he had the character and ability to make the team a winner, his performance during the season was good until injury kept him away from the court, now in this new season he has everything to become an idol and together with his great team can fight for the top positions, DeRozan stole the spotlight in the season finale and now together they can give a great show.
Zach has a message for you, #BullsNation: pic.twitter.com/IjvjoY4Wmd— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 23, 2022
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Face to face
Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls faced each other three times last season, it was the Boston team that managed to win the series 3-1, both qualified for the Playoffs, but it was the Celtics who went further, falling in the final to the Warriors, now the series opens in a new season and the Celtics are emerging as favorites for the first duel of the series of four.
Celtics aim high
The Boston Celtics want revenge after having lost the finals against the Warriors, the team knows they have a squad to be champions and it is just a matter of adjusting some pieces to achieve it, the bad news for the team was the suspension of the coach for the whole season, but this news has not affected the performance at the beginning of the season achieving a 3-0 record, The quality of this team is more than proven and if they continue like this the first position is assured, it will be important to keep the players healthy, since last season they were depleted at the end of the championship series, this duel against Bulls is very important to keep the winning streak, besides it could be a Playoffs duel.
Bulls want to be competitive again
Chicago Bulls has again a very competitive team that can fight for the first places in the conference, last season they were in first place for some weeks, however near the end the team's fatigue was noticed and they had to settle for the sixth position, and then quickly fell in the Playoffs against the Bucks, with one of their stars back, the starting five seems to be very competitive, although after three games played they have not done so well, the debut was good beating the Heat 116-108, but then came the defeats against Wizards and Cavaliers, now against the champion they must give a great game, as it is a parameter to measure the real level of this season and maybe it will be a direct rival in the Playoffs.
Another duel with Playoff tones
Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls will face each other in a game that last season had many contrasts, both teams were in the fight for the first position in the Eastern Conference and in the end Miami was the one that took the first position, although Celtics finished second, Miami had complications and settled for the sixth, for this season Celtics continue with the good level that made them reach the finals while Bulls had some complications in this start.
