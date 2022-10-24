Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers live, as well as the latest information from Wells Fargo Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers match live on TV and online?
The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers?
This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers game on October 24, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Indiana Pacers
One of the most outstanding players in Indiana Pacers is Tyrese Haliburton, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 26 points.
Key player in Philadelphia 76ers
One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Joel Embiid, the 28-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 40 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 9, 2022 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where Philadelphia 76ers managed to win by a score of 133 points against 120 of Indiana Pacers.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 41, while the player who scored the most points for Indiana Pacers in that game was Oshae Brissett with 20.
History Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia 76ers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Indiana Pacers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia 76ers who have scored 601 points against 577 of Indiana Pacers.
Actuality - Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers had a regular performance in the NBA preseason. After playing four games, they managed to win two and lose two.
Indiana Pacers 107 - 114 Washington Wizards
- Last three games
Indiana Pacers 134 - 137 San Antonio Spurs
Indiana Pacers 124 - 115 Detroit Pistons
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers had a good performance in the NBA preseason, as after playing four games, they managed to win three and lose one.
Boston Celtic 126 - 117 Philadelphia 76ers
- Last three games
Philadelphia 76ers 88 - 90 Milwaukee Bucks
Philadelphia 76ers 105 - 114 San Antonio Spurs
The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium
The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers will take place at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia 76ers play their home games, was built in 1996 and has a capacity for approximately 21,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
