Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat of October 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Miami Heat Last Lineup
The last quintet of Miami Heat:
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro.
Toronto Raptors last lineup
The last quintet of the Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He's one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
Just like the Miami Heat, the Toronto Raptors had a bad start to the regular season, with 1 win and 2 losses, establishing themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the champions this season. His last game was on October 22 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Miami Heat lost 112 to 109 at the FTX Arena and that way the Toronto team got its first victory of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good team in the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Miami Heat Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Jimmy Butler (#22), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his twelfth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he is averaging 22 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Bam Adebayo (#13) who has managed to average 13.7 points, 8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Tyler Herro (#14) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and was recognized as the best sixth man and this season he has averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Miami Heat in the tournament
The Miami Heat started the tournament very poorly by losing their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 1 game won and 2 lost, they are in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they were the first place in the Eastern Conference and their goal this year is to return to the first place in the conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on October 22 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Miami Heat lost 112-109 at the FTX Arena and that way they got their second loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The FTX Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Miami, Florida. It cost 175 million dollars to build, it is the home of the Golden State Warriors. Its opening was on December 31, 1999 and it has a capacity of 19,600 spectators.