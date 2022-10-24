Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with the injuries of Williamson and McCollum, this player is responsible for making the team work inside the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best level in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Watch out for this player from Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, the young player who is attracting attention around the world, has become the main figure of the Mavericks, the 221/22 season the Slovenian recorded: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, his numbers improved in the Playoffs and helped the team to play in the conference finals, for this new season everything seems to indicate that he will lead the team in search of the Playoffs.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Mavericks all-star roster
Doncic, Dinwidde, Bullock, Smith, McGee.
Face to face
In the previous season the teams met four times in the regular season, Mavericks took the series 3-1, the first two wins were crushing victories for Mavs, in the third duel Pelicans responded in the same way and to close the series in a closer game Mavs got another great victory, now they meet again and the series is expected to be much closer.
Pelicans and their moment to excel
The Pelicans, a practically new team in the NBA, is slowly becoming the future NBA champion, a team that usually chooses players very well in recent years, just need to take that extra step to get their first championship, last season they had a regular performance managing to finish in eighth position, but as expected they could not transcend, This season they have Zion back, a very interesting prospect that injuries have not let him develop his full potential, now with a more experienced team they will want to place themselves at the top for the Playoffs in which they will be very dangerous, it is still too early to speculate, but if everything goes well and injuries respect the players, we will see a great team difficult to beat.
Mavericks looking in good shape
The Dallas Mavericks team wants to take advantage of its great form, the team still without achieving a new NBA championship since 2011, is behaving like a contending team for a couple of seasons, the previous year the team fought the first positions and with an extraordinary season closing Luka Doncic, returned to excel in the headlines, the great achievement of this team the previous season was to eliminate one of the favorites of the NBA, the Phoenix Suns, now their great challenge for the 22/23 season will be not to depend so much on Doncic to get wins in the first weeks, this to avoid that their great star arrives with fatigue to the Playoffs, the performance of the team has been good with a game lost against Suns and another won against Grizzlies, that defeat was very close, since only two points were the difference, while in the second one the result was overwhelming.
NBA continues with a great duel in the Western Conference
Mavericks and Pelicans will face each other at the beginning of the season in which both teams have chances to reach the Playoffs, both teams already know the victory and defeat and now they will look for a winning streak, gaining confidence in the first games is essential and as in the NBA anything can happen, there is no clear favorite for this duel, but being two good squads both can take many data for the next duels and even a crossover in the Playoffs.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center, at 7:30 pm ET.