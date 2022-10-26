Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
The match Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
What time is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic?
This is the kickoff time for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game on October 26, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Orlando Magic
One of the players to watch out for in Orlando Magic is Paolo Banchero, the 19-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 21 points.
Key player for Cleveland Cavaliers
One of the most outstanding players in Cleveland Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell, the 26 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 37 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 14, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022 preseason, where Orlando Magic managed to win by a score of 114 points against 108 of Cleveland Cavaliers.
The player who scored the most points for Orlando Magic in that game was Paolo Banchero with 17, while the player who scored the most points for Cleveland Guardians in that game was Isaac Okoro with 17.
History Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Orlando Magic has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers who has scored 529 points compared to 511 for Orlando Magic.
Actuality - Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic had a good performance in the NBA preseason. After playing five games, they won four and lost one.
- Last three games
Orlando Magic 120 - 126 Boston Celtics
New York Knicks 115 - 102 Orlando Magic
Actuality - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers had a bad performance in the NBA preseason, as after playing four games, they managed to win one and lose three.
- Last three games
Chicago Bulls 96 - 128 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 117 - 107 Washington Wizards
The match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Stadium
The match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Stadium in the city of Cleveland (United States), this stadium is where the Cleveland Cavaliers team plays its home games, it was built in 1994 and has a capacity for approximately 19,430 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
