Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:00 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors live game, as well as the latest information from the Scotiabank Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:55 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors of October 26th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM en NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (October 27th)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass

11:45 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Toronto Raptors

In Toronto Raptors, the presence of Fred VanVleet stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Miami Heat. In the season he has an average of 16.0 points per game, achieved in four games played, where he has an average of 38.8 minutes played per game.
11:40 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of James Harden stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. He averages 26.8 points per game in four games played, where he averages 38.3 minutes played per game.
11:35 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Toronto Raptors

3- OG Anunoby

23- Fred VanVleet

33- Gary Trent Jr. 

35- Christian Koloko

43- Pascal Siakam

11:30 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

0- Tyrese Maxey

1- James Harden

12- Tobias Harris

17- P. J. Tucker

21- Joel Embiid

11:25 PM3 hours ago

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are at ease with their performance at the beginning of the season. Although it has not been the best, they do not have a negative balance, so they will play without so much pressure in this match.

11:20 PM3 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have had a negative start to their season, with a record of just one win in four games played, so they will have to win on Canadian soil in order to even out their statistics quickly.

11:15 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, located in the city of Toronto, in the province of Ontario, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,800 spectators.
11:10 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo