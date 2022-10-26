Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live, as well as the latest information from the Pepsi Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers, even though they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries to teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, with a 0-3 record, they hope to return to their best level and rebound to have a chance to seek a Playoffs qualification.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, one of the most outstanding players in the NBA led the Nuggets in almost all areas, the experienced player achieved his second MVP award of the season, the quality of this player is more than proven and this season with all the pieces available in the team, it would not be strange to see them in the top spots.
Nikola Jokić: Man of the people 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Jph9cv5KAP— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 25, 2022
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Lakers and Nuggets met the previous season on three occasions, leaving a series in favor of the Denver team, in the first meeting the Nuggets got a large victory of 96-133, for the second meeting came the second victory of the series, now with less difference 129-118, in the last meeting Lakers took the victory 146-141, unfortunately for Lakers failed to qualify for the Playoffs and Nuggets had an acceptable participation.
Denver Nuggets with a lot to prove
The Nuggets are having another exceptional season, last season the team was able to get into the Playoffs thanks to a great season by Nikola Jokic that would eventually give him the MVP, for this season Jamal Murray returned who before the injury along with the MVP made the team a winner, in this their fifth duel they will seek to improve their record, A proof that this team is for big things is the victory against Warriors in the second game of the season, a very physical duel that was defined until the end, after that great victory they continued with good pace against Thunder, but Blazers broke their positive streak, now they want to take advantage of the bad moment and get a victory against Lakers who do not know the victory.
Los Angeles Lakers
The favorite team of Los Angeles, is not going through its best moments after being recently champion, the previous season the team could not qualify for the Playoffs and showed the deficiencies that the team had, also injuries did not respect the key elements and thus closed a season with 33-49, when it was the period of exchanges everything pointed to Westbrook would leave the institution, but it was not so, Weeks passed and apparently they could not close the exchange, Davis did not have much participation and LeBron needed a partner, for this new season there were few changes in the lineup and surprisingly Westbrook, would remain with the team, so far the team's planning is not going well, since the Lakers have not been able to win in three games played, manager to Nuggets will be a tough test and although they are not favorites they will seek their first win of the season.
Interesting NBA duel
After several games in the NBA there are already teams in a bad moment and teams with good streaks, on Wednesday night we will see Lakers facing Nuggets, in what promises to be a game of many points, both franchises are in the lower part of the table which is normal, because there are still few duels played and the streaks are not so extensive, in case of improving both teams could be in the Playoffs.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Pepsi Center, at 10:00 pm ET.