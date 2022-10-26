Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder of October 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Oklahoma City Thunder Last Lineup
The last quintet of the Oklahoma City Thunder:
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kenrich Williams, Luguentz Dort, Tre Mann, and Josh Giddey.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last quintet of LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Oklahoma City Thunder Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#2), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he is averaging 31 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is power forward Luguentz Dort (#5) who this season has managed to average 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Josh Giddey (#3) will be key to making assists, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his second year in the league, he has averaged 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder in the tournament
Unlike the LA Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder had a poor start to the regular season, with 1 win and 3 losses, establishing themselves in 13th place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on October 25 against the LA Clippers, where the Oklahoma City Thunder won 108-94 at the Paycom Center and that way they got their first victory of the tournament. They arrive as the underdogs to win the game, but they could cause an upset and win because they are a good team in the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as a sixth man and so far he has averaged 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who is back playing and is expected to dominate the floor again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team contending for the championship. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 2 wins and 2 losses, establishing themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to stay in first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on October 25 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the LA Clippers lost 108-94 at the Paycom Center and thus recorded their second loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The stadium
The Paycom Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Since June 8, 2002 it is the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, it has a capacity of 19,599 spectators and cost 89 million dollars to build.