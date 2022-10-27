Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, 20-year-old shooting guard, is one of the players who is a product of the G League, is considered one of the players with the greatest projection in the coming years, being drafted as second, the expectation is great on him, but he must remain calm because he is only 20 years old and still has much to learn, a great season would put him on the lips of many, if injuries respect him his future as a star of the NBA is assured.
Watch out for this Blazers player
Damian Lillard, the 32 year old point guard, is fundamental for the Blazers rebuilding project, so far this season the player is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds, with the support of the young group they will seek to return to the Playoffs, and at the beginning of the season they have already beaten teams that will certainly be in the final phase, Lillard knows he is essential in the star quintet and his contribution on the court has been extraordinary.
Rockets All-Star Team
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Blazers All-Star Team
Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic.
Face to face
The previous season was not good for Rockets and Blazers, as they finished in the last places, their level was equalized in the confrontations between them, leaving the series tied at two games, in the first duel Blazers took the victory with twelve points of difference, in the second it was fifteen in favor of Portland, in the third things changed and Rockers took the victory with 19 points of difference, in the last of the series again a victory for Rockets with 17 points of distance.
Portland Trail Blazers
Blazers must think about having a better season as they have done recently, and leave behind the non-qualification of the previous season, where their record was 27-55, now with a healthy team they could emulate a season like 2020/21 where they qualified for the playoffs in sixth position, the roster has been renewed and with more youth on the court the team is already showing that they will fight for big things, the team started the season with four consecutive victories, Kings, Suns, Lakers and Nuggets, prior to the duel against Rockets, it was the Heat the one in charge of breaking the positive streak and defeating them by a huge score, the team lost the leadership of the conference and in this Friday's duel they have the great opportunity to recover the first position.
Houston Rockets
Rockets want to become a competitive team again and start to leave the last place of their conference, which they have achieved in the last two seasons, the team had good moments when Harden was leading their project, but nowadays they are not able to put together a competitive roster, this team is benefiting from the G League to recruit young talent, what this team has to do is to continue empowering their young roster and start beating favorite teams, this way the players will be motivated, in the current season they have a negative record of 1-4, that only victory was against the conference leader the Jazz, but in the game prior to the Blazers game, the Jazz took revenge and defeated them 109-101.
Contrasting duel in NBA
Blazers and Rockets will meet in a great match in a season where surprises are the order of the day, so far the season has been spectacular and the teams are eager to transcend, it is still too early to name a favorite for the title, but each game is being played as if their pass to the Playoffs was at stake, this time we will see a duel of the Western conference.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Moda Center at 10:00 pm ET.