Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Memphis GrizzliesLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies match.
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Memphis GrizzliesLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies live on TV, your options is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Hardy!
Jazz coach Will Hardy also talked about life and the season, "I have to be aware of the fact that I can't just come and go wherever I want, however I want. People know who you are. If I walk into the coffee shop at 7 in the morning, people say hello, and again, they're all friendly, but in those moments when, like, I've been up trying to start the morning with my kids, I feel messy and someone comes up to you and wants to talk about the team? It's part of the team. It comes with it. You know that coming in. I'm definitely still getting used to the visibility part."
Jenkis!
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins commented about Ja Morant, one of his key players: "His shot changes the game, because it makes it even harder to defend him by attacking the basket. You have to worry about taking your space away from the basket after all. That makes everything more complicated. That is, above all, work. I locked myself in the gym and then tried as many three-point shots as I could over the last few years. It's what needed to be done, and so I have to keep practicing. Seeing my shots falling brings motivation to keep going."
Injury Report
On Injury Report the Jazz will be without Fontecchio and Rudy, both injured, and Kessler and Sexton may be out and are doubts for the match. The Grizzlies on the other side will be without Williams and Jackson, both injured, while Konchar is a doubt for the match.
In history
In history there are 103 games, between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, with 67 wins for the Jazz and 36 for the Grizzlies. At home the Jazz have hosted the Grizzlies 53 times, with 37 wins and 16 losses. Finally the Jazz already have 10241 points in games, while the Grizzlies have scored 9666 points.
NBA 2021-22
In the NBA 2021-22 the Jazz moved into the next round in fifth place in the Western Conference with 49 wins, while the Grizzlies, in the same conference, moved into second place with 56 wins. In the first round of the Playoffs the Jazz fell to the Mavericks, losing 4-2, while the Grizzlies got past the Timberwolves 4-2, but fell in the conference semis to the Warriors, 4-2 once again.
Last Matches: Grizzlies
The Grizzlies on the other side are 4-1 as well, with wins over the Knicks by 115 to 112, the Rockets by 129 to 122, the Nets by 134 to 124, and the Kings by 125 to 110. The loss came to the Mavericks, by 137 to 96. In the preseason there were five more games, with 107-102 over the Bucks, 109-97 over the Magic, and 126-111 over the Pistons, in addition to losses 111-108 to the Heat and 109-105 to the Magic.
Last Matches: Jazz
The Jazz on the season so far are 4-1, beating the Nuggets 123-102, the Timberwolves 132-126, the Pelicans 122-121, and the Rockets 109-101, as well as being beaten 114-108 to the Rockets as well. In the preseason it was four games, with 114-82 to the Raptors, 118-101 over the Trail Blazers, another loss to the Spurs by 11-104 and by 115-101 to the Mavericks.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 match: Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.