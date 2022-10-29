Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Thunder player
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 24-year-old guard, is one of the team's main players with projection for the next few years, it is said that in order for the team to transcend, the player has to be healthy, as injuries have constantly haunted him, he currently averages 29.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Watch out for this player from Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, the young player who is attracting attention around the world, has become the main figure of the Mavericks, the 2021/22 season the Slovenian recorded: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, his numbers improved in the Playoffs and helped the team to play the conference finals, for this new season everything seems to indicate that he will lead the team in search of the Playoffs.
Four games in and we’ve got triple-double 4️⃣7️⃣ @ModeloUSA // #ModeloMilestone pic.twitter.com/q3sAVDNREU— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 28, 2022
Thunder all-star quintet
Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Bazley, Earl.
Mavericks all-star roster
Doncic, Dinwidde, Bullock, Smith, McGee.
Face to face
The previous season Mavericks and Thunder had a series of four confrontations, being Mavs the winner of this one, the first victory was for Dallas with a resounding 103-84, the second confrontation was a victory now with nine points of distance in favor of Mavericks and the third victory came closer giving a 104-102, in the final duel Thunder avoided the sweep and got a 120-114 triumph.
Thunder hopeful of improvement
The Thunder comes from two very bad seasons in the NBA and is in search of its winning moment, the team has bet on young talent and with that they have much to gain, the season began with three defeats, but something that surprised was that those defeats were already very close, the maximum difference in points was ten points, two of those defeats were against Timberwolves and the third against Nuggets, a favorite team to fight for the title, the Thunder's reaction came against Clippers being the first duel a victory with a difference of fourteen points, for the second game of the series against Clippers the victory now came with eight points difference, against Mavericks they will be able to see their true level and define what they are for this season.
Dallas Mavericks with a good feeling
Mavericks a very competitive team in recent seasons, will seek to achieve the NBA championship, but in the beginning of the season they have not been so solid when it comes to the confrontations, the start against Suns was very demanding and Mavericks was defeated by two points of difference, the next duel things were very different and the victory was by much difference, Again against Pelicans in a very close game with two points of difference the Mavs added their second loss, in the last game played against Nets, they had an improvement and got a great victory, now their record is 2-2 and this Saturday they will try to accumulate their second consecutive victory.
Great duel in the Western conference
Mavericks vs Thunder will be a great clash in the beginning of the series, both teams are down in the Western conference table, they are looking to rebound and continue with a series of victories, in this NBA start many teams are being surprised and many others can not raise their level, so anything could happen in the clash between the two, Mavericks want to emulate a good season like the previous one, while Thunder do not want to repeat the results of the previous season and seek a qualification to the Playoffs.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the American Airlines Center, at 9:00 pm ET.