Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets live here
Speak up, Banchero!
"Going to Duke was totally different. They treated you like a celebrity if you played basketball," Banchero said. "It took me a long time to get used to it, but it helped me prepare to come to the NBA."
"I was trying to be discreet, not hang out a lot, just relax. Eventually, people found out where I was. They knew where I stayed, they knew what my car looked like. My classmates would start bringing their families to my dorm, banging on the my door," Banchero continued. "It would be a Sunday morning and I get a knock, 'I just wanted to say hi!' There were pictures of people posting in front of my dorm. Crazy stuff."
Likely Charlotte Hornets!
SG - Banchero
SF - Wagner
PF - Carter Jr.
C - Bol Bol.
Charlotte Hornets
Open quotes!
“To see the product now, it's hard to tell someone like 12 years ago. However, we are in a similar situation. And that's all you can say. Keep preaching it. That's how the league works. Things change very quickly. But, it takes a lot of work. Despite that, he's playing for a coach who will really notice his time is coming. We all go through it,” he concluded.
“It breaks your heart when someone famous like Charles says you're not the same player you were before the injuries. It hurts even more because I helped the team win another championship. I tried so hard to get back here in the first place. It's hard to explain what I had to do to be able to play today," said Klay Thompson.
“We've always been in the spotlight, so the comments are part of the success. Everyone will have a word, positive or negative, about our team. After all, they know that it has repercussions. But I find it interesting that certain people, when talking about others, forget what their career endings were like. Meanwhile, Klay is still here being champion.”
Likely Golden State Warriors
SG - Klay Thompson
SF - Wiggins
PF - Looney
C - Draymond Green.