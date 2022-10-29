Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game
Photo: Warriors

Speak up, Banchero!

"In high school, you're highly ranked, but everyone knows you, you grew up there. No one looks at you like this big star, everyone looks at me like Paolo," he said. "In high school, I would go to the mall, I would eat anywhere, and I'm good, I would never be bothered. Even if it was, it was someone I knew."

 

 "Going to Duke was totally different. They treated you like a celebrity if you played basketball," Banchero said. "It took me a long time to get used to it, but it helped me prepare to come to the NBA."

 

 "I was trying to be discreet, not hang out a lot, just relax. Eventually, people found out where I was. They knew where I stayed, they knew what my car looked like. My classmates would start bringing their families to my dorm, banging on the my door," Banchero continued. "It would be a Sunday morning and I get a knock, 'I just wanted to say hi!' There were pictures of people posting in front of my dorm. Crazy stuff."

Likely Charlotte Hornets!

PG - Ross

SG - Banchero

SF - Wagner

PF - Carter Jr.

C - Bol Bol.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have a signing campaign with the Golden State Warrios. The team won just two games and lost another three, falling far short of the leaders of the Eastern Conference at this very moment.
Open quotes!

“I hope he's upset about it. In other words, frustrated. Because that's what will make it worthwhile when his turn comes. Even what Draymond and Klay and I went through in our first two years. I took a few games away by technical decision in my freshman year. We became who we are now just by being patient. Plus, we knew how to keep our heads down early in our careers.”

 

 “To see the product now, it's hard to tell someone like 12 years ago. However, we are in a similar situation. And that's all you can say. Keep preaching it. That's how the league works. Things change very quickly. But, it takes a lot of work. Despite that, he's playing for a coach who will really notice his time is coming. We all go through it,” he concluded.

 “It breaks your heart when someone famous like Charles says you're not the same player you were before the injuries. It hurts even more because I helped the team win another championship. I tried so hard to get back here in the first place. It's hard to explain what I had to do to be able to play today," said Klay Thompson.

 

 “We've always been in the spotlight, so the comments are part of the success. Everyone will have a word, positive or negative, about our team. After all, they know that it has repercussions. But I find it interesting that certain people, when talking about others, forget what their career endings were like. Meanwhile, Klay is still here being champion.”

Likely Golden State Warriors

PG - Curry

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Wiggins

PF - Looney

C - Draymond Green.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State, reigning NBA champions, started the season erratically. So far, there have been three wins and two defeats, putting them a little further away from the leaders at the start of the regular season.
NBA

Photo: NBA
The game will be played at Spectrum Center

The Golden State Warriors x Charlotte Hornets game will be played at Spectrum Center with a capacity for 19.077 people.
VAVEL Logo