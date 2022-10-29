Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings of October 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Miami Heat Last Lineup
The last quintet of Miami Heat:
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro.
Sacramento Kings Last Lineup
The last quintet of Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who has managed to average 10.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to making assists, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 30.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a poor start to the regular season, with 0 wins and 4 losses, establishing themselves in fourteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on October 27 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Kings lost 125-110 at the Golden 1 Center and thus Sacramento Kings got their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience their players have. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
Miami Heat Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Jimmy Butler (#22), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his twelfth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Bam Adebayo (#13) who has managed to average 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Tyler Herro (#14) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and was recognized as the best sixth man and this season he has averaged 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Miami Heat in the tournament
The Miami Heat have played very weak at the beginning of this season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 2 wins and 4 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they were the first place in the Eastern Conference and their goal this year is to return to the first place in the conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on October 27 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Miami Heat lost 123-110 at the Chase Center and that way they got their fourth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The stadium
The Golden 1 Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in Sacramento, California. Since September 30, 2016 it is the home of the Sacramento Kings, it has a capacity of 17,500 spectators and cost 507 million dollars to build.