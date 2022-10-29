Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: 8points9seconds

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:13 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets live game, as well as the latest information from the Barclays Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:08 AMan hour ago

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:03 AMan hour ago

What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets of October 29th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 8:30 PM on ESPN y TNT Sports
Chile: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 1:30 AM (30 de octubre)
México: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Perú: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass

12:58 AMan hour ago

Key player - Brooklyn Nets

In Brooklyn Nets the presence of Kevin Durant stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the season he has an average of 33.2 points per game, achieved in five games played, where he has an average of 37.2 minutes played per game.

12:53 AMan hour ago

Key player - Indiana Pacers

In Indiana Pacers the presence of Myles Turner stands out. The 26 year old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Washington Wizards. In the season he has an average of 5.0 points per game, achieved with an average of 24.0 minutes played per game.

12:48 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Brooklyn Nets

00- Royce O'Neale

7- Kevin Durant

10- Ben Simmons

11- Kyrie Irving

33- Nicolas Claxton

12:43 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Indiana Pacers

0- Tyrese Haliburton

23- Aaron Nesmith

24- Buddy Hield

25- Jalen Smith

33- Miles Turner

12:38 AM2 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have not had a good start to the season. They have only won one game out of five so far, so they will be looking to get a win that will give them confidence in their style of play.

12:33 AM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have not had a good start to the season, winning only two of the six games they have played, so they must get the win to balance the stats.

12:28 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Barclays Center

The Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game will be played at the Barclays Center, located in the city of New York, in the borough of Brooklyn, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 17,732 spectators.

12:23 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo