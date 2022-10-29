Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score!
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game for NBA?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 8:30 PM on ESPN y TNT Sports
Chile: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 1:30 AM (30 de octubre)
México: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Perú: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Brooklyn Nets
In Brooklyn Nets the presence of Kevin Durant stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the season he has an average of 33.2 points per game, achieved in five games played, where he has an average of 37.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Indiana Pacers
In Indiana Pacers the presence of Myles Turner stands out. The 26 year old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Washington Wizards. In the season he has an average of 5.0 points per game, achieved with an average of 24.0 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Brooklyn Nets
7- Kevin Durant
10- Ben Simmons
11- Kyrie Irving
33- Nicolas Claxton
Last starting five - Indiana Pacers
23- Aaron Nesmith
24- Buddy Hield
25- Jalen Smith
33- Miles Turner
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets have not had a good start to the season. They have only won one game out of five so far, so they will be looking to get a win that will give them confidence in their style of play.
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers have not had a good start to the season, winning only two of the six games they have played, so they must get the win to balance the stats.
The game will be played at the Barclays Center
The Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game will be played at the Barclays Center, located in the city of New York, in the borough of Brooklyn, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 17,732 spectators.