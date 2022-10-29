Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics live NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the TD Garden, and don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics online and live NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 6 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 6 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA: 6 p.m. on NBA League Pass (ET): 18 hours on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 18 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 16 hours on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 18 hours on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 17 hours on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 6 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 6 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA: 6 p.m. on NBA League Pass (ET): 18 hours on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 18 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 16 hours on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 18 hours on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 17 hours on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch in Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum is leading the Bostons team with an average of 32 points, 8 rebounds and 3;6 assists at the beginning of the season. In his last game, the American forward scored 32 points, dished out four assists and grabbed seven rebounds, but did not prevent his team from losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Player to watch at Washington Wizards
In this start of the season Bradley Beal stands out, the point guard from the University of Florida has averaged 22'39 points, 4'92 rebounds, 4'39 assists. In the last game of the Washington team he was the best of his team with 31 points, but he did not avoid the defeat of his team.
How are the Boston Celtics coming along?
Boston started a new season after making the Eastern Conference Playoffs last season and making it to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the East title and the NBA runner-up spot. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during the free agency, with big players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arriving to reinforce the team's defensive zone and the team's rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to meet the team's code of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, took over and will lead the team this season. For the moment, the doubts about the Celtics have dissipated after a hesitant start and they have two consecutive losses despite a start of three wins in the first three games. They are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
How are the Washington Wizards doing?
After a start of two wins in a row, the Washington Wizards have just suffered their second loss of the season at home against Indiana Pacers. They are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of three wins and two losses, i.e. they are in Playoff positions;
Background
4 wins in the last 6 games looks like such a favorable outlook for the Boston Celtics in addition to winning the most recent home game 144-102 in the April 2022 matchup. The last time the Washington Wizards won at TD Garden was just over a year ago. October 28, 2022. Last results Wizards Washington Wizards 114-107 Indiana Pacers Chicago Bulls 100-102 Washington Wizards Washington Wizards 107-117 Cleveland Cavaliers (overtime) Detroit Pistons 99-120 Washington Wizards Indiana Pacers 127-117 Washington Wizards
Venue: The game will be played at TD Garden, a stadium that was inaugurated on September 30, 1985 and has a capacity of 2,580 spectators.
Preview of the match
Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics meet in the regular season, this will be the sixth game for both teams.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.