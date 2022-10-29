Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks online and live NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the time of the game in several countries
Argentina: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Player to watch in Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic is being the most outstanding, right now with the best points average this season with 36.3 points, in addition to 9.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. The Slovenian point guard scored 41 points in the last Dallas game in addition to 11 rebounds and 14 assists to give his team the victory.
Player to watch at Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, is standing out in the start of the season. The Italian power forward was the best of his team in Orlando's first victory with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
How are the Dallas Mavericks doing?
The Dallas team is having an irregular start of the season. In the last game they managed to win in overtime against the Brooklyn Nets, this was their second victory of the season. In the standings they are in the top position with 2 wins and two losses in the western conference;
How are the Orlando Magic arriving?
Orlando Magic has had a bad start to the season with five consecutive losses, although they have just won their last game at home against the Charlotte Hornets by 113-93. Now they are in the second last position with the same points as the bottom team in the Eastern Conference.
Background
The Orlando team has won the last two meetings between the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks. The last time they met was in September in the NBA preseason, when Orlando won 110-105. However, the Mavericks have won the last 11 meetings in Dallas. The last time the Orlando Magic won in Dallas in a regular season game was in 2010.
Venue: The game will be played at the American Airlines Center, located in Dallas, which was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season and this will be Game 5 for Dallas and the fifth game for Orlando;
