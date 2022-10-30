San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves live, as well as the latest information from AT&T Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves?
This is the start time for the San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on October 30, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Minnesota Timberwolves
One of the players to watch out for in Minnesota Timberwolves is Anthony Edwards, the 21-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 29 points.
Key player at San Antonio Spurs
One of the most outstanding players in San Antonio Spurs is Keldon Johnson, the 23-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 33 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 26, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win by a score of 134 points against 122 of San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Anthony Edwards with 34, while the player who scored the most points for San Antonio Spurs in that game was Keldon Johnson with 27.
History San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves, as of the last five games they have won four, while San Antonio Spurs have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves who have scored 631 points compared to 587 for San Antonio Spurs.
Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves has been performing consistently well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning four and losing two of its six games.
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs has had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing six games, they have won four and lost two.
The match will be played at the AT&T Center Stadium
The match between San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the AT&T Center Stadium in the city of San Antonio (United States), the stadium is where the San Antonio Spurs play their home games, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 18,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.