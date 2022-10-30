Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Live Score!
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons game for NBA?
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM (October 31)
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Detroit Pistons
In Detroit Pistons the presence of Cade Cunningham stands out. The 21-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 22.5 points per game, achieved in six games played, where he has an average of 32.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets. In the season he has an average of 30.8 points per game, achieved in five games played, where he has an average of 33.4 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Detroit Pistons
2- Cade Cunningham
23- Jaden Ivey
28- Isaiah Stewart
44- Bojan Bogdanovic
41- Saddiq Bey
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
22- Andrew Wiggins
23- Draymon Green
30- Stephen Curry
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have not started the season well and after their loss to Atlanta Hawks they have the obligation to win. In their record they now have one win and five losses.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into this game looking to bounce back after their loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Their record now includes three wins and three losses.