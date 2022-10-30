Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons live game, as well as the latest information from the Little Caesars Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons of October 30th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM (October 31)
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Cade Cunningham stands out. The 21-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 22.5 points per game, achieved in six games played, where he has an average of 32.7 minutes played per game.

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets. In the season he has an average of 30.8 points per game, achieved in five games played, where he has an average of 33.4 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Detroit Pistons

2- Cade Cunningham

23- Jaden Ivey

28- Isaiah Stewart

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

41- Saddiq Bey

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

22- Andrew Wiggins

23- Draymon Green

30- Stephen Curry

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have not started the season well and after their loss to Atlanta Hawks they have the obligation to win. In their record they now have one win and five losses.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors come into this game looking to bounce back after their loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Their record now includes three wins and three losses.

The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena

The Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, located in the city of Detroit, in the state of Michigan, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2017, has a capacity for 20,491 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
