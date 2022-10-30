New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers of October 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
New Orleans Pelicans Last Lineup
The last quintet of New Orleans Pelicans:
Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas, Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last quintet of LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
New Orleans Pelicans Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Brandon Ingram (#14), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is power forward Zion Williamson (#1) who this season has managed to average 22 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard CJ McCollum (#3) will be key for assists, last season he had a very good tournament and this would be his second year in the league, he has averaged 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 8 assists per game.
New Orleans Pelicans in the tournament
Like the LA Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans had a regular start to the season, with 3 wins and 2 losses, establishing themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on October 28 against the Phoenix Suns, where the New Orleans Pelicans lost 111 to 124 at the Footprint Center and that way they got their second loss of the tournament. They arrive as the underdogs to win the game, but they could cause an upset and win because they are a good team in the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as a sixth man and so far he has averaged 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who is back playing and is expected to dominate the floor again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team contending for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 2 wins and 3 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to stay in first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on October 27 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the LA Clippers lost 110-118 at the Paycom Center and that way they got their third loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999 it is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.