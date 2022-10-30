Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: NBA.com

¿A qué hora es el partido Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns de la NBA?

Argentina: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM en ESPN y NBA League Pass
España: 2:00 AM (31 de octubre)
México: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Perú: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass

Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of Mikal Bridges stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He averages 15.4 points per game in five games played, where he has an average of 35.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Houston Rockets

In Houston Rockets, the presence of Eric Gordon stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the season he has an average of 15.0 points per game, achieved in five games played, where he has an average of 31.8 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

1- Devin Booker

3- Chris Paul

22- DeAndre Ayton

23- Cameron Johnson

25- Mikal Bridges

Last starting five - Houston Rockets

1- Jabari Stmith Jr.

3- Kevin Porter jr.

4- Jalen Green

10- Eric Gordon

28. Alperen Sengün

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have started well this season and want to ratify their good momentum by beating a team that is hungry for victory.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are coming off a loss and this game, against one of the favorites, may give them some breathing room in their record this season.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center

The Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Footprint Center, located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1992, has a capacity for 18,422 spectators.

 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
