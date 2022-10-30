Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
No te despegues de aquí para seguir Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns en vivo
¿Cómo ver el partido Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns en vivo?
Si quieres ver directamente en streaming: NBA League Pass.
Si quieres verlo por Internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción!
¿A qué hora es el partido Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns de la NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM en ESPN y NBA League Pass
España: 2:00 AM (31 de octubre)
México: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Perú: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns
3- Chris Paul
22- DeAndre Ayton
23- Cameron Johnson
25- Mikal Bridges
Last starting five - Houston Rockets
3- Kevin Porter jr.
4- Jalen Green
10- Eric Gordon
28. Alperen Sengün
Phoenix Suns
The Suns have started well this season and want to ratify their good momentum by beating a team that is hungry for victory.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets are coming off a loss and this game, against one of the favorites, may give them some breathing room in their record this season.