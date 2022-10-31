Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Philadelphia 76ers
One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Joel Embiid, the 28-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the most outstanding players in Washington Wizards is Kristaps Porzingis, the 27-year-old Latvian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 17 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 2, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2021-2022 regular season, where Washington Wizards managed to win by a score of 106 points against 103 of Philadelphia 76ers.
The player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Kyle Kuzma with 24, while the player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 27.
History Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Washington Wizards, as of the last five games they have won three, while Philadelphia 76ers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia 76ers who have scored 561 points compared to 553 for Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers have been performing consistently well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning three and losing four of their seven games.
Toronto Raptors 119 - 109 Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors 90 - 112 Philadelphia 76ers
Chicago Bulls 109 - 114 Philadelphia 76ers
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards has had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing six games, they managed to win three and lose three.
Washington Wizards 120 - 99 Detroit Pistons
Washington Wizards 117 - 127 Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics 112 - 94 Washington Wizards
The match will be played at the Capital One Arena Stadium
The match between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will take place at the Capital One Arena Stadium in the city of Washington (United States), the stadium is where the San Antonio Spurs play their home games, it was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 20,360 spectators.
