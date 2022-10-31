Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic match live?
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic match forNBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Speak, Wagner and Banchero!
Banchero: "He's a great player (Wagner), a great person, a great teammate. I think we have the same kind of vision about where we want this team to be, just how we see ourselves playing together. I think we just clicked right away. Just building that chemistry on the court, building off the court. It's something we're working on and we're going to keep building."
Magic's probable lineup
Magic's absentees
Speak, Holmgren!
Everyone has got my back, as I would do for anyone else. It's been great getting to know my teammates. We have a very rare locker room full of guys who fit in."
Thunder's probable lineup
Thunder's absentees
Magic's Latest Results
Orlando Magic 113-93 Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers 103-92 Orlando Magic
New York Knicks 115-102 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 120-126 Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks 108-98 Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons 113-109 Orlando Magic
Magic
Thunder's Last Results
Oklahoma City Thunder 118-110 Los Angeles Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder 106-116 Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets 122-117 Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder
