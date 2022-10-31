Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Oklahoma City Thunder

How and where to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic match forNBA?

This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic of 1th November 2022in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Speak, Wagner and Banchero!

Wagner: "He (Banchero) is very impressive. His poise, his talent and skills are very obvious, but he gives us a lot of confidence and energy for the rest of the group. To have that kind of leadership so early on I think is very impressive. Our chemistry will continue to improve. Obviously, we want to win games. We don't just want to be close in all those games."

Banchero: "He's a great player (Wagner), a great person, a great teammate. I think we have the same kind of vision about where we want this team to be, just how we see ourselves playing together. I think we just clicked right away. Just building that chemistry on the court, building off the court. It's something we're working on and we're going to keep building."

Magic's probable lineup

Banchero, Franz Wagner, Carter Jr., Bol, Terrence Ross.
Photo: Orlando Magic
Magic's absentees

Cole Anthony, who suffered a hip injury, Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac, knee injury, Moritz Wagner, ankle injury, Markelle Fultz, toe injury.
Speak, Holmgren!

"I'm going to compete with myself every day - competing with my mind to get through this rehab process and come out even better on the other side. That's what I plan to do. That's my job. We are going to go a year without this, which is how the sport works.

Everyone has got my back, as I would do for anyone else. It's been great getting to know my teammates. We have a very rare locker room full of guys who fit in."

Thunder's probable lineup

Pokusevski, Luguentz Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins.

 

Foto: Oklahoma City Thunder
Thunder's absentees

On account of a foot injury is Chet Holmgren. Josh Giddey, on the other hand, has an ankle problem and Jalen Williams has an eye problem.
Magic's Latest Results

Dallas Mavericks 114-105 Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic 113-93 Charlotte Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-92 Orlando Magic

New York Knicks 115-102 Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic 120-126 Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks 108-98 Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons 113-109 Orlando Magic

Magic

In the opposite situation, the Orlando Magic have yet to find themselves this season. They have six losses and only one win in seven games. Thus, it ends up being the last place in the Eastern Conference.

 

Thunder's Last Results

Dallas Mavericks 111-117 Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder 118-110 Los Angeles Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder 106-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets 122-117 Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder started the season with three losses, but managed to bounce back by beating the Los Angeles Clippers, 108-94, and picked up two more wins. However, it is ninth in the Western Conference.
Eye on the Game

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic, live this Tuesday (1), at the Paycom Center, at 8 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
