Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

Watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“I certainly didn't know what to expect when I got here. I knew we had a great group of players and people, but sometimes it takes time to find your way around. The doubts quickly ceased because of the character of this cast. We got closer with these tough victories and brigades that we won at the beginning of the season", he said.
"Understanding that eyes would be on me for guys to get extra shots and open shots," Mitchell said, through the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "Understanding that we are not below 30, we are right there, three possessions, so how do you find a way to respond to that? Collectively, we did a good job. For me, just try to find a way to be a leader in those moments and tonight I was doing a lot of everything, and my teammates continually made it easy for me."
“We really feel that we can achieve something special because we are capable of winning matches in any situation. É a feeling and, above all, a culture. Nobody cares in here, after all, with nothing but victories. We know that if we stick together and trust our principles, we can win any game”, commented Kevin Love.
"This team never loses its fight," Love said. "&Occasionally, youê have to win hard and we did that today à night. Donovan was meeting guys there; outside, I was meeting guys there; outside, Dean made big shots, and we started rolling. É awesome to play with these guys."
“I think é a combination of many things," said Love. "Our front office has put us in a very good position to succeed. I think Evan Mobley's draft was huge, bringing in Ricky Rubio - and I know he left with an injury, but it just established a great culture. It was not forced. we had guys who wanted to play together and play for each other.
"We are one of the few, or maybe even" number one, which shares the kind of richness of the NBA team and our identity é play defense and play very hard. I think just a combination of all that and mixing it with great talent and a good technical commission, I think it allowed us to take a big step in the right direction for us this season." ;
"Donovan wouldn't let us lose this game," said Cavaliers coachJB Bickerstaff after the victory over New York. "At both ends, he did the job. He é a complete basketball player. This guy é elite. I don't know what he can't do on the ground."
Likely Cleveland Cavaliers!
SG - Dean Wade
SF - Caris LeVert
PF - Evan Mobley
C - Jarett Allen.
How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?
Speak up, Joe Mazzulla!
“I like open threes, I like space and I think é a great strength of our team. So what do we have to learn on the offensive side? exactly what youê said. Just making sure we're getting the best real shot with each descent, and regardless of whether we go in or not, é a good photo. We did a great job tonight, when the shots weren't coming down, continuing to compete defensively. I thought it was "great."
"Just keep emphasizing that all five guys need to recover," Mazzulla said of how Boston can improve offensive glass. “É something we've talked about, we just can't have faces leaking, we can't have faces in paint. É everyone's responsibility, and we just have to make that commitment.”
"You know, we're fourth in shooting selection defense and we're last in mid-range points per shot, and we're first in average frequency." Some of the things we have to do a little better job of, and as I said, our effort is in; always there. We just have to run it consistently. The rebound é a part of that, and we could do a better job on defense without committing fouls, but general defense is; something we have to be patient with and at the same time improve with each game.”
"I'm not so worried about the defense," Mazzulla said. "We're fourth in shot selection defense and we're last in mid-range points per shot and first in mid-range frequency." Some of the things we have to do a little better. Our effort is in the always present. We just have to run consistently.”
Likely Boston Celtics!
SG - Marcus Smart
SF - Jaylen Brown
PF - Jayson Tatum
C - Al Hoford.